Hawaiʻi health officials identify 12th monkeypox case, 1st on Maui

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health has identified one additional case of monkeypox, bringing the total number of cases in Hawaiʻi since early June to 12.

It's the first case of monkeypox identified in Maui County. Hawaiʻi Island and Kauaʻi have one case each. The remaining nine cases are on Oʻahu.

The individual is a Maui resident whose case is associated with travel outside of Hawaiʻi.

Monkeypox is mainly spread through close, intimate contact with body fluids, lesion material, or items used by someone with monkeypox. Monkeypox may be spread through large respiratory droplets. These droplets generally cannot travel more than a few feet, so prolonged contact is required.

Nationwide, the current cases are primarily spreading among social networks of gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men.

In Hawaiʻi, at least some of the cases have been reported among gay or bisexual men. However, anyone who has close contact with someone with monkeypox is at risk of infection, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

The White House declared monkeypox a public health emergency on Thursday, which can trigger grant funding and open up more resources for various aspects of a federal response. Public health emergencies last for 90 days but can be extended by Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

So far, there have been more than 6,616 cases detected in the U.S., but that is likely an undercount, NPR reports.

Vaccinations available statewide

In each county, DOH and health care providers who directly reach individuals at higher risk of monkeypox exposure continue to vaccinate eligible individuals. DOH has distributed nearly 1,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine.

Individuals currently eligible for vaccination include:



Individuals who have had exposure to individuals with confirmed orthopoxvirus/monkeypox virus within the last 14 days

Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and transgender individuals with high risk intimate contact in venues or areas where monkeypox is known to be spreading inthe last 14 days

Individuals in all counties who meet these criteria should call DOH at 808-586-4462 for an appointment. The phone line is available Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Individuals who call outside of regular business hours can leave a voicemail.

Appointments are also available on Maui through Malama I Ke Ola Health Center. Individuals on Maui can call 808-871-7772 for an appointment. Malama I Ke Ola is accepting calls Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Testing & Treatment available through health care providers

Individuals with monkeypox symptoms, including flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes, or new or unexplained rash or sores, should immediately contact their health care provider.