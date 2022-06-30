Monkeypox vaccine administered to close contacts of local cases

There are currently five confirmed cases and one probable case of monkeypox in Hawaiʻi — all on Oʻahu. The state Department of Health has identified connections between the six people.

Close contacts of those cases have been administered a monkeypox vaccine — which arrived in Hawaiʻi on June 9. Preventive measures have been put in place to help stop the spread of the virus.

The JYNNEOS vaccine is recommended for those who were in close contact with monkeypox cases. It must be administered within 14 days of exposure. At this time, it is not available to the general public.