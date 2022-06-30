Donate
Monkeypox vaccine administered to close contacts of local cases

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published June 30, 2022 at 9:43 AM HST
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles, left, and spherical immature particles, right.
Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner
/
CDC via AP
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles, left, and spherical immature particles, right.

There are currently five confirmed cases and one probable case of monkeypox in Hawaiʻi — all on Oʻahu. The state Department of Health has identified connections between the six people.

Close contacts of those cases have been administered a monkeypox vaccine — which arrived in Hawaiʻi on June 9. Preventive measures have been put in place to help stop the spread of the virus.

The JYNNEOS vaccine is recommended for those who were in close contact with monkeypox cases. It must be administered within 14 days of exposure. At this time, it is not available to the general public.

Tags

Local News monkeypoxDepartment of Health
Zoe Dym
Zoe Dym is a news producer at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
See stories by Zoe Dym
