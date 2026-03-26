HPR Social Club: Gather for Good — how to support Hawaiʻi flood relief

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from HPR Digital Content Producer, Sylvia Flores.

HPR’s Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

Aloha, how are you? Take a moment to breathe, maybe get a breath of actual fresh air, and let the sun — is that what that is out there in the skyward sea of blue? — warm your soul for a few seconds...

Here's to sunny skies ahead and clearer weather to help communities across our state recover from the intense Kona Low storms that hit Hawaiʻi over the past many weeks.

There are so many opportunities to help those impacted by the storm's devastating effects. From galoshes-on-the-ground support to community pop-ups and hubs accepting donations, to businesses pitching in to feed a crowd, provide fuel for families, and help get rid of rubbish, there is no shortage of community support efforts, near and far.

If you're on the search for how you can support — THANK YOU for contributing to those impacted, as these efforts will be ongoing for some time — here are just a few ways to help that I have been sharing with my networks and friends:

Able to volunteer in person?



Share your interest and info with Lāhui Foundation's post-flood recovery efforts on Oʻahu here.

On Oʻahu's Windward side, volunteers can help at the Kahuku Food and Resource Distribution event on March 26,11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and at the new date for Kalo Fest on March 29. Sign up at keyproject.org.

Speak Ilocano, Tagalog, Laotian, Thai, Vietnamese and/or any other languages? Translators are needed to assist displaced farmers who need language access. Contact DACA Hawaiʻi through Instagram if you can help.

For Maui Nui folks, drop off donations today until 4 p.m. at the Kākoʻo Molokai Donation Drive at Kahului Shopping Center in the lot by Burger King. Volunteers are needed to help prepare donations for transport to Molokai. More info is available on Instagram via Kākoʻo Haleakalā.

As you come across efforts that speak to you and your community, please keep sharing among your friends and family. Our news team also shared how you can help flood victims on Instagram - please share the post with your networks (you can also forward this newsletter).

It takes a village as we come together to uplift impacted communities, but please remember to take care of yourself, too. If you can carve out a moment to unwind and wish to be entertained, scroll for a lineup of fun, meaningful events happening across the state. You can also browse our community calendar to find the latest events in your area.

Thank you for your kokua and thank you for reading,

Sylvia

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week

@mohala_farms via Instagram

Kōkua Mahiʻai O Waialua

Mohala Farms

Where Kaukaonahua Rd. meets Farrington Hwy. in Waialua

Friday, March 27, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

As a community rooted in care for one another, and for the ʻāina, Mohala Farms is hosting a North Shore Community Farm Fundraiser. Come together to support North Shore farmers at an evening of food, music, dancing and rebuilding through community. All proceeds from this event will go directly towards local farmers. $33.85, tickets available online

Diva of Polynesia

Artistry Honolulu

461 Cooke St. in Kakaʻako

Sunday, March 29, 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Diva of Polynesia pageant returns to Honolulu, celebrating Queer Trans Pacific Island excellence through island glamour and unapologetic artistry. Enjoy creative performances in a vibrant and supportive community-filled atmosphere. Ticket price includes dinner and supports Hawaiʻi Health & Harm Reduction Center and their mission to expand inclusive services for LGBTQIA+ folks and others facing health disparities. $50 for general seating, available online

Hawaiʻi Concert Society Ran Dank and Soyeon Kate Lee

Soyeon Kate Lee and Ran Dank, piano

UH Hilo Performing Arts Center

200 W. Kawili St. in Hilo

Wednesday, April 1, 7 p.m. to 9 pm.

Spouses Ran Dank and Soyeon Kate Lee head to Hilo to perform both individually and as a piano duo, sharing two- and four-hands music by Bach, Prokofiev, Ravel and Mendelssohn. Playing as a duo on the piano requires a shared musical vision that is sure to captivate, brought to you by the Hawaiʻi Concert Society. $10 student to $30 general admission, tickets available online

Prince Kūhiō Maui Hoʻolauleʻa

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

275 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului

Friday, March 27, 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Celebrate the legacy of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole with an evening of culture, music and aloha. This free event includes interactive exhibits,

keiki activities and live Hawaiian music and hula featuring falsetto champion Namaka Pauole, the musical trio Kūikawā, and singer-songwriter Kainani Kahaunaele. Free and open to all

Trans Day of Visibility Movie Night

Hale Līhuʻe

4286 Rice St. in Līhuʻe

Tuesday, March 31, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Head over to Rice Street for a fun and meaningful night to connect and talk story with Kauaʻi's Māhū and trans community. This all-ages gathering includes a screening of "Next Goal Wins," which starts at 6:30 p.m. Suggested donation of $10 includes popcorn and beverages. Open to all

Lillian Tsang / HPR From left to right: Patrick Childers, HPR's Kevin Allen and Bassel Almadani, frontman for Bassel & The Supernaturals.

Bassel & The Supernaturals on The Conversation

HPR sat down with MC Patrick Childers and frontman Bassel Almadani of Bassel & The Supernaturals to learn more about the band and their neo-soul sound, which they describe as midwestern soul combined with Syrian heart. Bassel & The Supernaturals will perform five times over the course of their stay in Hawaiʻi, including tomorrow at HPR's sold-out Live from the Atherton concert. Listen to the interview

Live from the Atherton is sponsored by HSMA.

Lego? Let's Go!

Catherine Cruz / HPR A miniature replica of the Royal Hawaiian in Waikīkī, one of several Lego sculptures on display.

Lego lovers can get their fix at Bishop Museum, where the new exhibit "Aloha Bricks '26: Stories of Hawaiʻi" is now open to the public.The museum teamed up with the Hawaiʻi LEGO Users Group, also known as HILUG, to put together a crowd-pleasing show, complete with sculptures of a giant reef triggerfish, a towering 12-foot wave, and miniature state landmarks, like the Royal Hawaiian hotel (see photo below, provided by The Conversation's Catherine Cruz). Listen to the story