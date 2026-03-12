HPR Social Club: A lucky lineup for your weekend

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from Kyla Herrmann, HPR's On-Air Campaign & Community Events Producer.

Hey Social Clubbers!

As the station's redheaded Irish guy, you know I gotta point out a few happenings for the upcoming week. In searching, I'll be honest… a lot of what pops up around St. Patrick's Day is the usual boozy stuff. And look, no shade if that's your thing, but you better know that Irish culture is so much more than that. It's music, dance, storytelling, magic… the good stuff!

That's why I was happy to stumble across Emerald Isle After Dark at

Paradise Tango here in Honolulu on Friday, March 13, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. The whole night sounds delightful — it's a St. Patrick's celebration that blends tango, Irish music and a little fae mischief into the mix. There'll even be mini céilí dancing lessons sprinkled throughout the evening, which I love because nothing says Irish celebration like getting a room full of people to try a few steps together. And to make it even better, homemade Irish food will be served up by Jenny, who is described as a proper Irish lass. Neat! It's exactly the kind of festivity that makes me smile.

If you're feeling something a little more cinematic and brassy, Honolulu Brass Quintet is taking over the Doris Duke Theatre at the Honolulu Museum of Art for an evening celebrating Western Fanfare. It's described as an Americana journey from prairie plains to Hollywood hills, featuring bold brass works by composers like Copland and Ives, plus music from our very own Gabe Cruz. It's happening Saturday, March 14, at 7 p.m., and it sounds like the kind of big, sweeping soundtrack energy that makes for a really fun night out.

So whether you're enjoying some homemade Irish cooking or letting a wall of brass instruments carry you across the American frontier, it's shaping up to be a pretty upbeat kind of weekend!

Slán go fóill,

Kyla

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week

Penny Nichols / Penny Nichols Watercolor by Penny Nichols

Painting the Land & Sea with Watercolor with Penny Nichols

Līhuʻe Public Library - Conference Room

4344 Hardy St. in Līhuʻe

Kauaʻi

Tuesdays through April 21, 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Master the art of watercolor painting in this small class setting led by Penny Nichols. Learn how to creatively interpret a photograph, how to use color expressively, and how to develop your own personal style. Bring your own materials — the suggested supply list is shared upon enrollment. Drop-ins may be available — contact Penny for more info. $360, enroll online

Road Cycling Skills - Urban Bike Clinic

Liholiho Elementary School

3430 Maunaloa Ave. in Kaimukī

Oʻahu

Saturday, March 14, 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Get comfortable riding the roads of Oʻahu with this free, hands-on workshop where you'll learn the rules of the road, better bike handling and best practices for having an enjoyable biking experience. Hawaii Bicycling League will equip any adult rider with knowledge, skills and “insider cycling scoops.” Free and open to all, registration required

Second Saturday Swing at the Elks

Hilo Hep Cats Hilo Hep Cats

Second Saturday Swing at the Elks

Hilo Elks Lodge

150 Kinoʻole St. in Hilo

Hawaiʻi Island

March 14 and every second Saturday, 7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

The Hilo Hep Cats are an informal swing dance group that promotes Lindy Hop, Charleston, Balboa and other classic swing styles. Join them every second Saturday for their monthly swing dance event, hosted by the Elks Lodge. Come for a quick lesson at 6 p.m., then sway the eve away with dancing and socializing. $10, free for Elk members

Hawaiian Soul ft. Paula Fuga - Maui Pops Orchestra

Castle Theater at The MACC

1 Cameron Way in Kahului

Maui

Sunday, March 15, 3:00 p.m.

Three-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning singer-songwriter Paula Fuga, hailed as the voice of modern Hawaiian soul, graces the stage alongside the Maui Pops Orchestra at The MACC. Experience the heartfelt beauty of her original songs and more, brought to life with lush orchestral arrangements, at this immersive celebration of music, culture and aloha spirit. $37 to $80, tickets available online

20th Annual Taiko Festival

Pacific Buddhist Academy Pacific Buddhist Academy Taiko Festival

20th Annual Taiko Festival

Moanalua High School Performing Arts Center

2825 Ala Ilima St.

Oʻahu

Sunday, March 15, 4:00 p.m.

The Pacific Buddhist Academy Taiko Festival celebrates 20 years of energetic artistry at this year's annual fest. Featuring the school's premier taiko ensemble, Hyaku Sen Ki Kai, the show will also showcase an all-school performance of Soran Bushi, a traditional fisherman's dance that symbolizes strength and unity. $30 students & seniors, $40 general admission; tickets available online

Bassel & The Supernaturals

Shangri La and Hawaiʻi Public Radio come together for a special Live From the Atherton performance featuring Bassel & The Supernaturals — an unforgettable night of music rooted in heritage, rhythm, and cultural exchange.⁠

The Syrian American–led neo-soul/funk ensemble is performing across the islands as part of their residency in partnership with Shangri La Museum of Islamic Art, Culture & Design and the UH Mānoa Outreach College. See them at Maui Arts & Cultural Center (March 19), Kauaʻi Community College Performing Arts Center (March 28), and Kahilu Theatre on Hawaiʻi Island (March 29).

On Thursday, March 26 at 6 p.m., they'll join HPR, Live from the Atherton in Honolulu for an evening connecting performance to real conversations about migration, belonging and cross-cultural dialogue.⁠

Get $10 tickets at hprtickets.org

Live from the Atherton is sponsored by HMSA.

Calabash Art Exhibit at Kaiao Space

Cassie Ordonio / HPR Lauren Hana Chai stands next to her painting that will be showcased at the upcoming Calabash exhibit.

A calabash bowl is a culturally rich item that was used for food, and was symbolic in rituals or connecting to ancestors. But a new exhibit invites gallery-goers to think of what it

means to remember, gather and belong in Hawaiʻi in the present time.

"Calabash" by Manini Collective is an inaugural exhibit featuring several paintings and sculptures by seven artists, including Lauren Hana Chai (pictured). She shares her painting called “Mom Is Coming 'Round To Put It Back The Way It Ought To Be.” It's from lyrics performed by the band, Tool.

The exhibit will be held at Kaiao Space in Chinatown through March 15. Learn more from HPR's Cassie Ordonio.

ICYMI:

All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence offers a send-off for another Road Stories guest we've lost: music legend and one-time teen idol Neil Sedaka. Neil passed last weekend at age 86. Listen on demand