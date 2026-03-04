HPR Social Club: Classical music curiosities

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from Evening Concert host Marcus Moore.

Aloha,

Public radio is a relatively new discovery for me, but it has quickly become a "steady current" in my life. As the host of the Evening Concert on Tuesday and Friday nights, I've learned that HPR isn't just a station; it's a shared space that fosters the same curiosity I strive to ignite through my own artistic work. It's a community classroom where music acts as a bridge between our individual lives and the wider world.

Looking ahead this month, I'm thrilled to invite the HPR ‘ohana to two upcoming events that celebrate this spirit of connection.

On Thursday, March 12, please join me at the UH Mānoa Art Department from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Coral Bone Project is presenting Art & Ocean Conservation Day, a showcase where creativity meets science to advocate for our reefs. It's an immersive look at how we can protect our blue backyard through visual storytelling.

For those who find solace in harmony, don't miss Apollo5 on Saturday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Andrews. This world-renowned vocal ensemble brings a powerful, transcendent energy to the stage that mirrors the excellence we've come to expect from our favorite local programming.

Whether through art, activism, or song, I hope to see you there as we celebrate the vibrant cultural fabric of Hawaiʻi together.

Sincerely,

Marcus Moore

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week

RIVETING RIVALRY: The Lion in Winter

The Lion in Winter

Keawe Theater

280 Keawe St. in Hilo

Hawaiʻi Island

March 6 - 15, weekend showtimes vary

$20 tickets, available online; $5 more at the door

Sibling rivalry, adultery and dungeons — royal family drama doesn't get more delicious than "The Lion in Winter" by James Goldman, directed by Catherine Williams. This modern classic comes to downtown Hilo as the Hilo Community Players bring the award-winning drama to life. Get ready for an evening of sharp-tongued wit in this gripping battle of love, power and ambition. $20 tickets, available online; $5 more at the door

Krista Rados / HPR A waʻa arrives at Kualoa Beach for FestPAC on June 5, 2024.

17th Annual Kualoa/Hakipu‘u Wa‘a Festival

Kualoa Regional Park

49-479 Kamehameha Hwy in Kāneʻohe

Oʻahu

Saturday, March 7, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Free and open to all

Rain or shine, all are invited to experience Polynesian ocean voyaging culture near Kualoa Park's Campground A. Open to ocean-goers of all ages, enjoy an immersive Hawaiian cultural experience that includes paddling and sailing activities, navigation lessons, educational booths and more. Interact with waʻa (canoes) and their experienced crew while you celebrate Hawai‘i's oceangoing traditions. The event also commemorates Hōkūleʻa's launch from the shores of Hakipuʻu on March 8, 1975. Free and open to all

SUNG WITH ALOHA: Opera Aloha

Opera Aloha

Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church

4364 Hardy St. in Līhuʻe

Kauaʻi

Saturday, March 7, 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

$20, reserve online

Presented by Chamber Music Kauaʻi, Opera Aloha celebrates the diverse traditions of Hawaiʻi's multicultural heritage through song. Enjoy classic operatic compositions alongside signature musical tributes to each of the islands. A highlight of the evening includes a performance by hula dancer Jelacia Peralta, who will be Kauaʻi’s Miss Aloha Hula contestant at this year's Merrie Monarch Festival. Enjoy the music and stay for a post-concert dessert reception! $20, reserve online

Kalaʻe + Kalena

MELE AND MORE: Laupāhoehoe Music Festival

Laupāhoehoe Music Festival

Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park

36-1043 Laupāhoehoe Point Rd.

Hawaiʻi Island

Saturday, March 7, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

$15 admission in advance, available online; $20 at the gate (cash only)

The Laupāhoehoe Train Museum welcomes all to join in a paniolo-themed celebration featuring live music, local food vendors, craft booths and more, all in support of Laupāhoehoe Community Public Charter School and museum programs. Special guests at the annual music festival include Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning artists Kalaʻe and Kalena. Keiki 10 and under are free to attend. $15 admission in advance, available online; $20 at the gate (cash only)

Gutsy Women: Speak Out!

ProArts Theater

1280 South Kihei Rd. at Azeka Plaza Makai in Kihei

Maui

Sunday, March 8, 2:00 p.m.

25 tickets, available online

Celebrate Women's History Month with music, song, poetry, drama and humor with a wide array of Maui talent. The celebration is in collaboration with The Pono Project, a series of live arts and culture events that celebrate the diversity of the Maui community, promote inclusion of marginalized persons, and educate on Maui’s history and challenges. Part of the afternoon's proceeds benefit Women Helping Women. $25 tickets, available online

What's on in March - Live from the Atherton

This month, HPR is bringing some special events to Honolulu, Live from the Atherton:



Thursday, March 19 at 6 p.m.: Our Storytellers' Series kicks off with a talk story session with Hampton Sides, author of The Wide Wide Sea: Imperial Ambition, First Contact and the Fateful Final Voyage of Captain James Cook. Free, RSVP to attend



Thursday, March 26 at 6 p.m.: Shangri La and HPR come together for a special Live From the Atherton performance featuring Bassel & The Supernaturals — an unforgettable night of music rooted in heritage, rhythm and cultural exchange. $10, Get Tickets



Saturday, March 28 at 2 p.m.: Artistic Director of Hawaiʻi Youth Opera Chorus Nola Nahulu shares an evening of storytelling, history and music honoring Hawaiʻi’s operatic legacy and the 65th anniversary of the Hawaiʻi Youth Opera Chorus. Free, RSVP to attend

Celebrate Shakespeare with Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra

HSO kicks off its Shakespeare Festival this month, featuring music inspired by the literature of William Shakespeare. Director of Artistic Engagement Michael-Thomas Foumai stopped by Evening Concert to share about this weekend's fest of musical delights. Listen on demand