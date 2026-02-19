HPR Social Club: This one's for the books

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to se what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

Hey Social Clubbers!

I’ve been taking a little break from doomscrolling since NYE, and honestly, it’s been great. Instead, I’ve been reading, reading and more reading! There's something about reclaiming time that isn't swallowed by screentime... my brain thanks me, my heart thanks me and my Libby app has never felt more loved.

This weekend feels like a full-on love letter to books. First up, the inaugural Oʻahu Indie Book Festival is happening at the Hawaiʻi State Library in Honolulu on Saturday, Feb. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's a chance to meet authors and illustrators, snag signed books and maybe stumble across a hidden treasure during a "blind date with a book." There will be scavenger hunts, small-group sessions on writing and publishing and goodie bags packed with local treasures. Basically, it's a celebration of local stories and the incredible people who bring them to life. Don't forget to try to carpool!

That's not all! If you’re looking to take it a step further and dive into conversation, the Small Kine Book Club kicks off the same day at da Shop: books + curiosities in Kaimukī.

Every six weeks, they'll explore queer stories across many genres — memoir, oral history, fiction, poetry, graphic novels — you name it. Their first read is "The Mahele of Our Bodies: Nā Moʻolelo Kūpuna Māhū/LGBTQ", a powerful oral history from ten Kānaka Maoli kūpuna who identify as LGBTQ or māhū. The book club is free to attend and just a few spots remain. RSVP today!

Yes, I want to hear all the books you've been loving lately!

So whether you’re wandering the festival aisles, finding a story that sticks, or curling up with a book and a new community, this Saturday is all about celebrating stories and the people who tell them. Let's read together, support local and maybe find a few new favorite worlds to get lost in.

Keep scrolling for more events. If you have something you'd like to share with the HPR team, submit it to our community calendar. We might feature it in a future newsletter.

Bookworm out,

Kyla

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week

SOUL, STORIES & A GOLDEN VOICE: ProArts Presents: Soul of America — The Soul of Music

ProArts Theater

1280 South Kihei Rd. at Azeka Plaza Makai in Kihei

Maui

Thursday, Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Tickets available online

Celebrate Black History Month with an unforgettable evening honoring the profound influence of African American artists on the world's music stage. Award-winning vocalist Sheryl Renee, known as "The Lady with the Golden Voice" leads this powerful 90-minute performance alongside special guests Rod Antoon on keys and Estaire Godinez on percussion. Tickets available online

aintnoback.com

Ain't No Back to a Merry-Go-Round (Film Screening)

900 South Beretania St. in Honolulu

Oʻahu

Friday, Feb. 20, 2:00 p.m. & Saturday, Feb. 28, 7:00 p.m.

Tickets available online

This powerful documentary offers a rare, intimate look at a pivotal yet often overlooked Civil Rights protest. Through never-before-seen footage and immersive storytelling, "Ain't No Back to a Merry-Go-Round" traces how a 1960 carousel sit-in sparked cross-racial solidarity, shaped future Freedom Riders and helped push the movement forward. HoMA is hosts the screening in honor of Black History Month. Expect to leave moved, informed and inspired to heed the call to think deeper. Tickets available online

OLD HAWAIʻI, BIG HEART ENERGY: Waimea Town Celebration

Various locations in Waimea Town

Kauaʻi

Ongoing until Feb. 21, multiple events & times

Event admission varies; learn more and purchase tickets

Step back into old Hawaiʻi, where community care, shared joy and cultural celebration take center stage. This 8-day festival features concerts, competitions and cultural events beginning Valentine's Day weekend, inviting everyone to contribute to the fun and reconnect with the spirit of togetherness. Event admission varies; learn more and purchase tickets

ROOTED IN COMMUNITY: NIU Festival

Niu Festival Niu Forever

Haili St. and Palace Theatre in Hilo

Hawai‘i Island

Sunday, Feb. 22, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Free to attend, RSVP for the 2 p.m. film screening is requested

Spend the day immersed in niu, the tree of life, through hands-on cultural practice, food, learning and community connection. The morning transforms Haili Street into a shared space for ʻike kupuna, stewardship and celebration, while the afternoon at the Palace Theatre features the "Niu Forever" film screening at 2 p.m. with filmmaker Alex Cantatore and a Ho‘opono book talk with Dr. Manulani Aluli Meyer and community practitioners. The festival is free, family-friendly and deeply rooted in relationship and care. Free to attend, RSVP for the 2 p.m. film screening is requested

SEWN WITH ALOHA: Kauaʻi Quilt Show & Boutique 2026

Kaua‘i Society of Artists at Kukui Grove Center

3-2600 Kaumuali‘i Highway in Līhu‘e

Kauaʻi

Ongoing through Wednesday, Feb. 25

Daily, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Free and open to all

This free 21st annual celebration of quilting showcases more than 70 quilts made by Kauaʻi residents, with many available for purchase. Browse the pop-up boutique of locally handcrafted goods, vote for Viewer’s Choice 2026, attend workshops and meet the artists. Free and open to all

