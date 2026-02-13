Julian Marley - Dave Lawrence Interviews

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence hits another milestone on the show, welcoming his fifth son of Bob Marley: Julian Marley! Hear about the London-born Marley and his fascinating life as he returns to the islands for shows at the Blue Note next week. He tells us about a memory of his father from his childhood, the story about traveling to Jamaica at five to record at his father's famous Tuff Gong studios, the remarkable Marley connection to Wilmington, Delaware, and he even addresses the popular island music form known as Jawaiian.

