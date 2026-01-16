Grateful Dead's Bob Weir Remembrance - Dave Lawrence Interviews

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence offers a heartfelt remembrance of a five-time guest and rock legend, Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead. Our feature includes highlights from four of the five. Links to all five interviews are below. Whether a knowledgeable fan or curious about what made the band unusual, these conversations cover some of the core topics.

Dave Lawrence Tweeter Center (Great Woods), Mansfield, MA July 2001

Perhaps most notably, Bob speaks at length about the camping and vending scene the group allowed to exist outside many of its shows through the summer of 1989. It fostered a community of people that numbered into the thousands and defied all traditional concert crowd situations; fans could buy an extended parking pass, and remain in the parking lots, camped, for days at a time, until the band departed town. When people speak about the "scene" the Dead had, it was centered around this camping and vending, a topic some band members have avoided discussing or never spoke about. Plus, some great live music through the years to represent the chats! Farewell, Bobby.

