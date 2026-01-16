© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Grateful Dead's Bob Weir Remembrance - Dave Lawrence Interviews

By Dave Lawrence
Published January 16, 2026 at 10:02 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence offers a heartfelt remembrance of a five-time guest and rock legend, Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead. Our feature includes highlights from four of the five. Links to all five interviews are below. Whether a knowledgeable fan or curious about what made the band unusual, these conversations cover some of the core topics.

Tweeter Center (Great Woods), Mansfield, MA July 2001
Dave Lawrence
Tweeter Center (Great Woods), Mansfield, MA July 2001

Perhaps most notably, Bob speaks at length about the camping and vending scene the group allowed to exist outside many of its shows through the summer of 1989. It fostered a community of people that numbered into the thousands and defied all traditional concert crowd situations; fans could buy an extended parking pass, and remain in the parking lots, camped, for days at a time, until the band departed town. When people speak about the "scene" the Dead had, it was centered around this camping and vending, a topic some band members have avoided discussing or never spoke about. Plus, some great live music through the years to represent the chats! Farewell, Bobby.

MORE BOB:

Complete live July 2001 interview.

Complete dressing room after-show July 2001 interview.

Complete September 2001 phone interview.

Complete September 2001 WGBH Mobile Unit interview.

Complete 2004 phone interview.

Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road) and Stargazer.
