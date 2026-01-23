Foghat's Roger Earl - Dave Lawrence Interviews

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes back Foghat original member, drummer Roger Earl, ahead of their 2026 tour of the islands. It all starts on Kauaʻi at Porter Pavilion Saturday, Jan. 31 — then they play Thursday, Feb. 5 at the MACC Castle Theatre, and wrap up in Honolulu, Saturday & Sunday, Feb. 7 & 8 at the Blue Note.

Today we learn the fascinating story of retaliation against Foghat by business managers, which stems from the early 1970s when Roger was among band members who left earlier blues rock band Savoy Brown. He explains how it ultimately put them even closer to the market they'd score the most success in.

