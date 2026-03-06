John Hammond Remembrance - Dave Lawrence Interviews

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence sends off a pair of guests today, starting with songwriter, singer, guitarist John Hammond, who passed last weekend at age 83.

He joined us in 2016 for an interview in the Atherton Performing Arts Studio. That conversation was also recorded on video. John tells incredible stories connecting him to other rock and blues luminaries, how his passion first developed relating to musician Jimmy Reed, plus his personal relationship with icons like The Allman Brothers Band, Jorma Kaukonen of Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna, John Lee Hooker, Dustin Hoffman, and even his story of how it was he who introduced Bob Dylan to The Band, and many other mind-blowing tales.

See the complete 2016 studio interview: