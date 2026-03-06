© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Neil Sedaka Remembrance - Dave Lawrence Interviews

By Dave Lawrence
Published March 6, 2026 at 5:49 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
FILE - Recording artist Neil Sedaka poses for a portrait Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2010 in New York.
Jeff Christensen
/
AP
FILE - Recording artist Neil Sedaka poses for a portrait Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2010 in New York.

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence offers a send-off for another guest we've lost: music legend and one-time teen idol Neil Sedaka. Neil passed last weekend at age 86.

He was on with us twice, in 2016 and 2019. He shared stories of how his parents nurtured his career, how an early childhood experience led to his folks purchasing a piano for him, dating Carole King and working with her in the Brill Building as a songwriter, encounters with Elvis Presley, Elton John, and some choice Hawai'i memories are all part of our send-off to Neil.

Tags
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence Dave Lawrence interviews
Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road) and Stargazer.
See stories by Dave Lawrence
More Episodes