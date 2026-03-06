Neil Sedaka Remembrance - Dave Lawrence Interviews

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence offers a send-off for another guest we've lost: music legend and one-time teen idol Neil Sedaka. Neil passed last weekend at age 86.

He was on with us twice, in 2016 and 2019. He shared stories of how his parents nurtured his career, how an early childhood experience led to his folks purchasing a piano for him, dating Carole King and working with her in the Brill Building as a songwriter, encounters with Elvis Presley, Elton John, and some choice Hawai'i memories are all part of our send-off to Neil.