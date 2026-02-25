HPR Social Club: Exploring science and the sea

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

Aloha Social Clubbers,

Fun fact time! When I was in college, I had a really rad student job working in integrated pest management and postharvest technology. I supported several research projects ranging from effects of various conditions on pear-ripening, to documenting best practices for mango handling in the U.S. supply chain, to dealing with the light brown apple moth, an invasive pest with hugely devastating potential (noting, it was questioned if it had come to California from Hawaiʻi, but that has been debunked — they likely arrived via New Zealand).

At the time, I was studying evolution and ecology with an interest in marine ecology. While I've strayed a bit from the world of science and research in a professional sense, I am still a die-hard fan of continued curiosity, learning, and discovery. It's why I love to read non-fiction, and why I am a proud public radio nerd. Programs like Science Friday keep us informed and up to date. We learn about our local avian ecology through Manu Minute, and we can explore the impacts of invasives through HPR's segments focused on our local environment.

Needless to say, this edition of the Social Club for the science kids, or the folks who want to connect their kids to science! Here are a few fun events to feed your curious minds:

Tomorrow (Feb. 26) in Honolulu, head to the Waikīkī Aquarium for the last Science and Stories Seminar Series of the month. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and talks begin at 6 p.m. Hear from Hawaiʻi Sea Grant Fellows Reilly Merlo about aquaculture, Sean Swift about biogeochemistry, and Tehina Kahikina about biocultural restoration of pūhala. Can't make it in person? Sit in on Zoom.

Also on Oʻahu, the Mālama Maunalua "Eat the Invaders" fishing tournament has turned into a full-blown multi-day community event combining reef conservation, sustainable seafood, and hands-on education. The fishing tournament starts on Friday and culminates with a daytime community event on Sunday, March 1 at Kuliʻouʻou Beach Park. Eat ʻono invasives, try your hand at gyotaku fish printing, and connect with conservation groups. It's free to attend, but RSVP to help them gauge numbers.

On Hawaiʻi Island? Celebrate Engineering Week in Waimea. On Saturday, Feb. 28, head to the Thelma Parker Memorial Public Library and discover the world of engineering at their Engineering Bash. Enjoy mind-bending and inspiring activities both inside and outside while you talk story with engineering professionals, students and community experts. The family-friendly NASA@My Library event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Know of upcoming events that will satiate the science bug? Submit them to our community calendar. You can peruse our community calendar to find more events, and keep scrolling to see a few unique hand-picked selections.

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week

Hawaiʻi School for Girls at La Pietra Once Upon A One More Time

Once Upon A One More Time

Hawai‘i School for Girls Gym at La Pietra

2933 Poni Moi Rd. in Honolulu

Oʻahu

Feb. 27 & 28 at 7:00 p.m., March 1 at 3 p.m.

$20 tickets, available online

Head to this heart-pumping jukebox musical featuring the music of Britney Spears. Directed and produced by Theatre Arts Teacher Ixchel Lopez-Durant, the all-student cast and crew will take you on a journey of self-discovery, comedy and music that is powered by the undisputed Princess of Pop. $20 tickets, available online

Munchkinland: A Roots School Production

ProArts Theater

1280 South Kihei Rd. at Azeka Plaza Makai in Kihei

Maui

Friday, Feb. 27, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

$13-$21.20 tickets, available online

Step back to a time before Dorothy arrived in Oz with this original tale filled with humor, heart and teamwork. Join a colorful cast of characters preparing for a grand party in Munchkinland with this production featuring Roots School keiki who bring the world of Oz to life in a whole new way. $13-$21.20 tickets, available online

HPR Raiatea Helm performs with Galliard String Quartet in 2023, Live from the Atherton at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

Raiatea Helm: A Legacy of Hawaiian Song and String

Kahilu Theatre

67-1186 Lindsey Rd. in Kamuela

Hawaiʻi Island

Friday, Feb. 27, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

$30, $40 and $70 tickets, available online

Multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano award recipient, Raiatea Helm, brings her leo ki‘eki‘e (Hawaiian falsetto) to Hawaiʻi Island with a program centered on mele from the Hawaiian monarchy era. Joined by a string ensemble of guitar, ʻukulele, steel guitar, fiddles and more, she delivers these influential songs with deep cultural care in this performance that is both a musical celebration and cultural reclamation. $30, $40 and $70 tickets, available online

LIVING LANGUAGE: Ola Ka ʻĪ Kauaʻi me Niihau

Ola Ka ʻĪ Kauaʻi me Niihau

Kukui Grove Center

3-2600 Kaumuali‘i Hwy. in Līhu‘e

Kauaʻi

Saturday, Feb. 28, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Free and open to all, learn more

One of many events throughout Hawaiʻi, Ola Ka ʻĪ Kauaʻi me Niihau is a gathering that engages Hawaiian language speakers and learners through a range of activities. Uplift the Hawaiian language with a day full of mele Hawaiʻi, casual conversations, games, entertainment and competitions, all in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi. Other island celebrations include Ola Ka ʻĪ Honolulu on Feb. 28, Ola Ka ʻĪ Kona on March 7. Free and open to all, learn more

REIN IT IN: Explore Asia Fest 2026

Explore Asia Fest 2026

Palama Settlement

810 N. Vineyard Blvd. in Honolulu

Oʻahu

Saturday, Feb. 28, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Free and open to all

Herald the Year of the Horse at this inaugural celebration honoring Asian culture and community. This new festival celebrates the Lunar New Year with a fun-filled day featuring cultural entertainment, pop-up vendors, a keiki zone, Asian food vendors and more. Parking is available at Likelike Elementary School. Free and open to all

Celebrate Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi with Ei Nei

Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner Ei Nei brings its smooth local blend and rich harmonies to our intimate studio setting in Honolulu. Join us in person this Saturday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at our last Mele Hawaiʻi Performance Series concerts in the Atherton Performing Arts Studio. Sponsored by HMSA.

More Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi on "Kanikapila Sunday"

Enjoy a collection of wonderful mele to end this year's Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi. Kealiʻiloma hopes that you will continue to listen to Mele Hawaiʻi, to learn new words, phrases, and even to speak ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi with others. Listen on demand

ICYMI:

Players recently faced off around an antique kōnane board that had been used over a century ago. One of only six boards in existence today, the Bishop Museum brought it out for the inaugural Ka Makou Kōnane Invitational Tournament that took place earlier this month. Listen and read