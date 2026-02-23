Kōnane players perpetuate Hawaiian strategy game at inaugural tournament

Players faced off around an antique kōnane board earlier this month that had been used more than a century ago. The board is one of only six in existence today, and it felt especially fitting that the Bishop Museum brought it out for the inaugural Ka Makou Kōnane Invitational Tournament.

Kapena Baptista went home with the win and a replica of the museum’s rare board. Baptista is a kōnane advocate and co-organizer of the tournament. The Conversation spoke with Baptista about why he has worked so hard to uplift this ancient board game.

1 of 3 — 20260213_KP_K2_07289_SLX_EDIT.jpg Spectators watch a game at the tournament hosted by Bishop Museum on Feb. 13, 2026. Courtesy Kaimana Pinē 2 of 3 — konane courtesy kaimana pine (3).jpg Courtesy Kaimana Pinē 3 of 3 — konane courtesy kaimana pine (1).jpg Courtesy Kaimana Pinē

