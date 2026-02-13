© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Students have been speaking ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi at this Molokaʻi school for over 30 years

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cluett Pactol
Published February 13, 2026 at 12:14 PM HST
Sixth graders at Ke Kula Kaiapuni o Kualapuʻu, a Hawaiian language school immersion program on Molokaʻi.
Catherine Cluett Pactol
/
HPR
Sixth graders at Ke Kula Kaiapuni o Kualapuʻu, a Hawaiian language school immersion program on Moloka’i.

As we celebrate Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, or Hawaiian language month, HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol takes us to Molokaʻi, where the language is in good hands with haumana at the island's elementary school language immersion program.

Walk down the hallway at Ke Kula Kaiapuni o Kualapuʻu, and you’ll hear students learning and conversing in Hawaiian, practicing oli and studying math.

The Hawaiian language immersion program was first implemented by the Department of Education in 1987. Kualapuʻu Public Conversion Charter School runs Molokaʻi’s elementary-level immersion program, which began in 1993.

Kumu Lokelani Han has been teaching for over 20 years. Growing up on Molokaʻi, she says, there was no Kaiapuni program. Since then, she says there are now lots of opportunities to learn the language, but she hopes it won’t stop there.

Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is a general assignment reporter covering Maui Nui for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cpactol@hawaiipublicradio.org.
