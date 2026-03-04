© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
U.S. citizenship concerns arise for some international adoptees

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 4, 2026 at 5:05 PM HST
In this April 1975 file photo, orphans aboard the first "Operation Babylift" flight at the end of the Vietnam War look through the windows of World Airways DC-8 jet as it flies them to the United States. (AP Photo/File)
Barry Sweet
/
AP
FILE — Richard Wichlen, left, and Do The Phiet share a pillow on a flight from Seattle to Chicago, April 6, 1975. Richard, who was renamed, was going to Minneapolis, and Do The Phiet was going to Michigan.

Some international adoptees who grew up in the U.S. are now finding out that their citizenship may be in question. On Monday, HPR focused on “Operation Babylift,” a mass evacuation that brought infants and children to Hawaiʻi from Vietnam following the Fall of Saigon. These adoptees shared their stories and discussed how, at the time, U.S. citizenship was not automatic.

For more updates, HPR spoke with Kristine Altwies, who led the adoption agency Hawaii International Child — now known as A Family Tree — for 34 years. A Family Tree focuses on support services.

As she explains, President Bill Clinton signed a bill in 2000 that automatically conferred citizenship to children adopted from other countries. But this coverage did not extend to all, and efforts to pass new legislation and expand the protections have yet to succeed. Altwies gives context and explains what adoptees need to know about the Adoptee Citizenship Act.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 4, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
