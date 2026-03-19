HPR Social Club: Celebrate International Women's Month

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from HPR Digital Content Producer, Sylvia Flores.

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Hi!

This edition is all about wāhine. Though International Women's Day (March 8) has passed, we can celebrate women's achievements and advocate for gender equality every day! You, too, can celebrate across the islands during International Women's Month. Here are a few options to choose from:

Oʻahu: Catch a screening of "Nā Wāhine Buda Kiakahi: Buddhism and the Legacy of Hawaiian Women," March 20 or March 28 at 2 p.m. at the Doris Duke Theatre. The documentary spotlights the story of Buddhism in Hawaiʻi and explores the legacy of Hawaiian women Buddhists. The Conversation spoke with the film's director last fall — listen to the interview.

For the littles, the Junior League of Honolulu hosts Pineapple Pages, a monthly story time supporting early childhood literacy. On Saturday, March 21 at 10 a.m., bring your keiki (ages 3-8) to Liliha Library to read "She Persisted Around the World" by Chelsea Clinton. This interactive morning hour includes craft and activity time.

Kauaʻi: Support local at Grove Farm Market's Women's History Month Craft Fair on Saturday, March 28, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Supported by the Kauaʻi County Committee on the Status of Women, check out Kauaʻi-made goods from women-owned businesses in conjunction with the weekly farmer's market.

West Hawaiʻi Island: In Kona, check out the Mana Wāhine Makeke, created to uplift, celebrate and empower women by providing a space where wāhine can shine, be seen and be supported. The Saturday, March 28 market takes place from 3 to 8 p.m. at Tony Honda Kona.

East Hawaiʻi Island: In Hilo, the Liliʻuokalani Trust and Kipuka Hilo invite young wāhine (ages 13-17) to take part in Kūpaʻa Wāhine, a free self-defense program that prepares kamaliʻi to build confidence and resilience through martial arts and mindfulness. Transportation is provided upon request for weekly Monday after-school classes, March 23 to April 13.

I'd also like to share one more event taking place in my favorite neighborhood in Honolulu. Tomorrow, March 19 at 11 a.m., head to the unveiling of The Glade History Wall at the Maunakea Marketplace in Chinatown. There's already a commemorative plaque that marks The Glades Nightclub's original location. I'm glad this space — once a vital safe space for gender-fluid and māhū performers during a tumultuous time — is getting a wonderful, expanded dedication.

Let's remember to celebrate all women in our lives across all identities and experiences, and not just this month, but every day, all year long!

Keep scrolling to see a few unique hand-picked Social Club Selections happening this month, or browse our community calendar to find the latest happenings in your area.

Thank you for reading,

Sylvia

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week

OʻAHU: COOL KALO: Kalo Fest 2026

KEY Project Kalo Fest 2026

Kalo Fest 2026

KEY Project

47-200 Waiheʻe Rd. in Kāneʻohe

Saturday, March 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Celebrate our local farmers at one of KEY Project's biggest annual events. It's a time for the community to gather and talk story with farmers and celebrate everything kalo. Join in printing with Lāhui Blockprints, lei making with Hoʻomaikaʻi Hula Studios, mala and movement with Dancers Unlimited and more. Keiki can swing by the keiki room with Pouhana O Nā Wāhine. The Kānehūnāmoku Voyaging Academy will also screen "Indigenous Naʻau" at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Free and open to all

HoMA Nights x Shangri La: Honors Nowruz

Honolulu Museum of Art

900 S. Beretania St. in Honolulu

Friday, March 20, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Presented by Honolulu Museum of Art, Shangri La and UH Mānoa Outreach College, head to HoMA nights to honor the Persian New Year, Nowruz. The celebration marks the start of the spring equinox and promises an evening of community, shared reflection and renewal. At 7 p.m., be sure to discover the neo-soul sounds of internationally acclaimed band Bassel & The Supernaturals (they'll also play Live from the Atherton at HPR on March 26). $10 to $25, tickets available online

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: CREATIVE CHOREO: Hawaiʻi Island Choreographers Concert

West Hawaiʻi Dance Theatre

Hawaiʻi Island Choreographers Concert

Kahilu Theatre

67-1186 Lindsey Road in Kamuela

Saturday, March 28, 5 p.m.

West Hawaiʻi Dance Theatre brings aspiring, emerging, established and professional choreographers together from across Hawaiʻi to share original choreography in various genres to celebrate music and dance. Special guest Peter Rockford Esperitu and his dance company, Tau Dance Theater, join the lineup for a fun, creative and inspirational show. $30 - $50, tickets available online

The Mousetrap

Historic ʻIao Theater

68 N. Market St. in Wailuku

March 27 to April 12, showtimes vary

Maui OnStage presents the first production of their 2026 season: Agatha Christie's "The Mousetrap." Directed by Kristi Scott, settle in for an evening at Monkswell Manor for this classic whodunit filled with twists, secrets and the world-famous final reveal that's made Christie's story a beloved masterpiece, adapted for the stage. Showtimes take place Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. $10-$45, tickets available online

Kauaʻi Concert Association x Shangri La

Bassel & The Supernaturals

Kauaʻi Community College Performing Arts Center

3-1901 Kaumualiʻi Hwy. in Līhuʻe

Saturday, March 28, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Bassel & The Supernaturals heads to Kauaʻi, bringing their story of Bassel Almadani's experience as a first-generation Syrian-American using soulful melodies, funk-inspired rhythms, and captivating lyrics regarding love, loss, and the war in Syria. $10-$50, tickets available online

Tickets are going fast!

Just a few tickets remain for our March 28 2 p.m. talk story time with Artistic Director of Hawaiʻi Youth Opera chorus, Nola Nahulu. Join in an afternoon of storytelling, music and cultural connection celebrating 65 years of Hawaiʻi Youth Opera Chorus. Free to attend, RSVP

Live from the Atherton is sponsored by HSMA.

Tune In:

Saturdays on HPR are full of rich storytelling, with programs such as The Moth Radio Hour. This weekend, tune in to hear Boots Lupenui of the Kohala Mountain Music Project.

He shares his experience as a local artist, musician, storyteller and a witness to the magic conjured by the "heirloom songs" of Kohala. Listen live on Saturday, March 21 at 1 p.m. on HPR-1.

Away from a radio? Stream HPR online or listen on the HPR app.

Team Bard on Evening Concert

Whether you're on Team Montague or cheering for Team Capulet, you're sure to enjoy the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra's month-long Shakespeare Festival. This week's Honolulu

concerts feature the tragedy and romance of “Romeo & Juliet” in two ways: Prokofiev's ballet (Thursday at 7:30 p.m.) and Tchaikovsky's fantasy overture (Sunday at 4 p.m.). Hear more from HSO's composer-in-residence, Michael-Thomas Foumai. Listen on demand