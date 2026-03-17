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Team Bard

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published March 17, 2026 at 4:31 PM HST
Michael-Thomas Foumai
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HPR

Whether you’re on Team Montague or cheering for Team Capulet, you’re sure to enjoy the Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra's month-long Shakespeare Festival. Two upcoming concerts feature the tragedy and romance of  “Romeo & Juliet” in two ways – Prokofiev's ballet and Tchaikovsky's fantasy overture.

Michael-Thomas Foumai, HSO's composer-in-residence, showed his Team Shakespeare spirit on Evening Concert and previewed his composition “Lady Dark,” based on Shakespeare's sonnets.  The concerts will also feature poetry readings and dance by Ballet Hawaiʻi. 
 
Prokofiev’s Romeo & Juliet
Thursday, March 19, 2026
7:30 p.m.
Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall

Tchaikovsky’s Romeo & Juliet
Sunday, March 22, 2026
4:00 p.m.
Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall
Tags
Classical Music Conversations Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
See stories by Craig DeSilva
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