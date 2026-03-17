Whether you’re on Team Montague or cheering for Team Capulet, you’re sure to enjoy the Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra's month-long Shakespeare Festival. Two upcoming concerts feature the tragedy and romance of “Romeo & Juliet” in two ways – Prokofiev's ballet and Tchaikovsky's fantasy overture.

Michael-Thomas Foumai, HSO's composer-in-residence, showed his Team Shakespeare spirit on Evening Concert and previewed his composition “Lady Dark,” based on Shakespeare's sonnets. The concerts will also feature poetry readings and dance by Ballet Hawaiʻi.



Prokofiev’s Romeo & Juliet

Thursday, March 19, 2026

7:30 p.m.

Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall

Tchaikovsky’s Romeo & Juliet

Sunday, March 22, 2026

4:00 p.m.

Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall