HSO Broadcasts: Pre-concert Talk with Pianist Jeremy Denk

Hawaiʻi Composer-in-Residence, Michael-Thomas Foumai, moderates a conversation with HSO Concertmaster, Iggy Jang and guest piano virtuoso, Jeremy Denk. The lively discussion focuses on challenges and opportunities that arise when musicians do double duty, playing and conducting from their instrument, all at the same time.

Listen to the pre-concert talk ahead of our Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra Broadcast featuring Mother Goose and The Hen: Ravel, Haydn & Mozart with Jeremy Denk as he shares the stage as soloist and conductor with your HSO for Mozart’s greatest concerto, the “Piano Concerto No. 25.” We’ll also hear Ravel’s “Mother Goose Suite” and Haydn’s “Symphony 83 – The Hen.”