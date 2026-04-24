HPR Social Club: From stages to streets—what’s on for Earth Day

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from Kyla Herrmann, HPR's On-Air Campaign & Community Events Producer.

HPR’s Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

Hey Social Clubbers!

YP Community Connect / Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi

Something in your lineup should definitely be Panji and the Lost Princess at Kennedy Theatre this weekend; it will be gorgeous, funny, and the music should be on your wishlist to experience. This large-scale Balinese shadow puppetry production brings together a massive team of artists! A full gamelan ensemble, intricate lighting design, and a huge cast of shadow casters, dancers, and actors all working in sync to tell the story of two fated lovers navigating mishaps and misfortune. Co-directed by UH’s Kirstin Pauka and Balinese master artist I Madé Moja, you will feel the depth of care and craft in every moment. There are a few days left to go! Tickets here.

On the community tip, HPR is heading out into the wild, and we would love to see your faces. We’ll be at YP Community

Connect on Friday, April 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Pacific Bank in Honolulu. It’s all about connecting young professionals with local nonprofits, especially during National Volunteer Week, and finding ways to plug into meaningful, community-centered work. If you’ve been wondering how to get more involved, this is a really easy, welcoming place to start! Can come say hi to us while you’re at it.

Additionally, if you’re on Maui this weekend, join UH Maui College on Saturday, April 25, to celebrate honua with Paipai Kaiāulu, a UHMC student club. This year, their Earth Day theme is Hoʻōla i ka Wai, Hoʻōla i ke Ao, "heal the water, heal the world." This gathering is centered on caring for our wai as a way to care for each other, our ʻāina, and our future. We’ve got a little HPR Hang joining this event, meeting you where you are! Come say hi at UH Maui with members of our Community Advisory Board. It’s a chance to meet one of my favorite humans, like Kehau Kimokeo (pictured here!), James Faumuina and Mark Murakami!

As always, thanks for showing up! For the arts, conservation, for each other, and for the spaces that bring us together.

Keep scrolling for more events. If you have something you'd like to share with the HPR team, submit it to our community calendar. We might feature it in a future newsletter.

Happy Earth Day!

Kyla

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week:

Please note: Event details may change. Check organizer or event websites for the most up-to-date information.

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: MADNESS & MAGIC: Mad Hatter Tea Party

Mad Hatter Tea Party

Laupāhoehoe Public & School Library

35-2065 Old Mamalahoa Hwy. in Laupāhoehoe

Friday, April 24, 12:30 p.m.

Celebrate National Library Week with a whimsical afternoon of tea, laughter, and community connection. Bring your favorite hat and step into a playful, curious space inspired by the Mad Hatter himself. Free and open to all

OʻAHU: WALK FOR WATER, WALK FOR LIFE: Walk for Wai for Earth Day 2026

walkforwai.com

Walk for Wai for Earth Day 2026

Ala Moana Beach Park to Kapiʻolani Park

Saturday, April 25, 9:00 a.m.

Join a powerful community walk advocating for clean water and accountability in the wake of the Red Hill crisis. This Earth Day gathering calls on all to stand for the protection of Oʻahu’s aquifers and the future of our keiki and kūpuna. Wear blue in solidarity. Meet near the canoe hālau at Ala Moana Beach Park. Free and open to all

KAUAʻI: LATIN JAZZ NIGHTS: Ray Obiedo's Latin Jazz Ensemble

Ray Obiedo's Latin Jazz Ensemble

Sheraton Coconut Coast Luau Pavilion

650 Aleka Loop in Kapaʻa

Saturday, April 25, 7 p.m.

Bay Area guitarist and composer Ray Obiedo brings his contemporary Latin jazz sound to Kauaʻi for a vibrant night of rhythm and groove. Expect smooth melodies, rich improvisation, and island-meets-global energy under the stars. Presented by the Kauaʻi Concert Association. Doors open at 6 p.m. Ticketed event; check venue for pricing

MAUI: CLEAN BEACH, CLEAR MIND: Kaʻehu Beach Cleanup

SHARKastics.org

Kaʻehu Beach Cleanup

Kaʻehu Beach

Meet at the beach end of Kukona Place in Waiehu

Monthly on the fourth Sunday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Join a community effort to mālama ʻāina by removing marine debris from this beautiful bay. Volunteers help collect, sort, and track waste as part of an ongoing environmental database, making this both impactful and educational. Free and open to all, RSVP encouraged

Margaret Cho: Choligarchy

Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Castle Theater

One Cameron Way in Kahului

Sunday, April 26, 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Comedy icon Margaret Cho returns with a fearless new stand-up show tackling everything from identity to activism with razor-sharp wit. Expect an evening that’s equal parts hilarious, honest, and unapologetically real. Tickets range from $37–$137

AFTER HOURS: Mundo Reggae on HPR-1

HPR Lulú Solares is the host of "Mundo Reggae" on HPR's "After Hours."

On Friday nights, Lulú Solares invites you on "a journey with many stops: one that begins at the roots of reggae and winds through the various branches the tree has grown with music evolution: from traditional roots and newly released lost tapes to classic dancehall that continues to experience a revival, finally arriving at the fresh shores of the steppers style.…"

Tune in Fridays, 10 p.m. to midnight on HPR-1 for everything you need to know about the singers, players, producers, and formats shaping today’s global reggae sound. Listen on demand

ICYMI: Balinese puppetry on The Conversation

Directors Kirstin Pauka, UH Asian Theatre Program Director, and I Madé Moja, Balinese master artist, talk about a new Balinese shadow puppetry called "Panji and the Lost Prince" set to debut at UH Kennedy Theatre. The duo sat down with HPR's Kevin Allen to talk about the story of Prince Panji and share what it takes to produce a shadow puppetry show. Listen to the interview on demand