HPR Social Club: Feel the Magic of Jazz

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from Jeffery Ryan Long, host of After Hours: Country Detours, airing weekly on Thursday from 10 p.m. to midnight on HPR-1.

HPR’s Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

Aloha Friends,

Even as a long-time fan, I am still somewhat mystified by the magic of jazz music. Jazz expands music, deconstructs it, turns it inside out. It is largely an endeavor of art as collective, with musicians pursuing thoughts and feelings both at cross purposes and completely simpatico. It is as soulful as it is intellectual. Impermanent and immortal. Improvisatory composition in real time.

While we travel through the middle of April, I hope you will find a few moments to celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month, established by the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History to help Americans divert their attention from the woes of the world to the joy of our national homegrown music. Dixieland, bebop, cool jazz, fusion — there is an infinite pool of jazz in which to immerse yourself. And the deeper you go, the bigger you get.

On O‘ahu, there are a number jazz and jazz-adjacent events in which to get lost. For the sophisticate who appreciates a dress code and warm ambience, Lewers Lounge at Halekulani offers light jazz played live, as well as cocktails and pūpū, from 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Tuesday through Saturday, and 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Sunday and Monday.

Those looking for a convergence of technical virtuosity and complete originality will find it in solo pianist Holly Bowling at the Blue Note, April 16 at 7 p.m. A collaborator with jam pioneers like Phil Lesh and Warren Haynes, Ms. Bowling and her piano will channel her passions through her own compositions and through her interpretations of improvisational rock pioneers Phish and the Grateful Dead.

Speaking of the Dead (may the gods have mercy on us), Honolulu Dead Night at HB Social Club's Slack Key Lounge is rescheduled from the last

Friday to the third Saturday this month, April 18. The featured Dead-tribute band is Hi-Cal Dead, led by local guitar mage Stephen Inglis. For those of us who like to dance, it is a safe space to shake our hips while letting our freak flag fly.

In the spirit of Jazz Appreciation Month, throw a Freddie Hubbard CD in the player, a Billie Holiday record on the turntable, or a Kokoroko stream into the service. Start with "Kind of Blue," but make a little room for "In a Silent Way." While you listen, ask yourself — how are they doing this? Were these people just having a really good day together, or what?

Keep scrolling to see a few more hand-picked jazz and music events. If you have something you'd like to share with the HPR team, submit it to our community calendar. They might feature it in a future newsletter.

Thanks for reading,

Jeff

P.S. As you may know, our islands are dealing with more rain that can linger into the weekend. Keep up with the latest in local weather with HPR here.

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week:

Please note: Event details may change.

Check organizer or event websites for the most up-to-date information.

Books, Brews, & Beats

Drip Studio Coffee House

1114 Fort Street Mall in Downtown Honolulu

Saturday, April 11, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Indie artist Maia Shizue joins Drip Studio Coffee House for a live ʻukulele-DJ set at this daytime community event that bridges a love for books, music and quality coffee (and specialty matcha drinks!). Bring a book to trade at this event that is rooted in the belief that community is built when people are given space to listen, taste, read and savor. Open to all

Rich Crandall / Music Formats

"Piano Sketches" with Rich Crandall

Studio 909 at the Musicians' Association of Hawaiʻi

949 Kapiolani Blvd. in Honolulu

Friday, April 17, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Pianist Rich Crandall performs "Piano Sketches" and includes a special tribute to contemporary jazz guitarist Ralph Towner (1940-2026). Bring your own food and beverages to enjoy at this night of intimate jazz at Studio 909. $10 cash or check, open to all

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: SPRING WINDS: West Hawaii Woodwind Quintet - Spring Concert

West Hawaii Woodwind Quintet - Spring Concert

Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity

77-165 Lako Street in Kona

Friday, April 10, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Kamuela Philharmonic Small-Ensemble Program, “Bringing Live Music to the Communities Around the Island," brings an hour of delightful music to Kona. West Hawaii Woodwind Quintet will share a medley of short works celebrating the coming of Spring by composers such as Gershwin, Joplin, Elgar and more. Free and open to all

Dr. Joie Yasha Taylor

Hawai’i Jazz: Soul, Jazz, and SAX

ProArts Theater

1280 South Kihei Rd. at Azeka Plaza Makai in Kihei

Thursday, April 16, 7:30 p.m.

Hawaiʻi Jazz, Manaʻo Radio and ProArts Playhouse present the best of Maui Sax and rhythm with an evening exploring soul, pop and jazz hits. The evening features Dr. Joie Yasha Taylor on vocals and sax, Jeff Helmer on piano, David Graber on bass and Howie Rentzer on drums. $21.20 - $37.10, tickets available online

KAUAʻI: JAZZ IT UP: 2026 Jazz Festival

2026 Jazz Festival

KCC Performing Arts Center

3-1901 Kaumualiʻi Hwy in Līhuʻe

Saturday, April 11, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Join in a night of Jazz featuring Kauaʻi Community College Jazz Ensemble, Kauaʻi High School Jazz Raiders, Aldrine Guerrero's ʻUkulele School, and the Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School Jazz Band. Special guest artist, Abe Lagrimas, Jr., joins on drums, ʻukulele and vibraphone! Free and open to all

Hear about more upcoming jazz events on "Evening Jazz with Charles Husson." Charles shares his jazz calendar on-air shortly after 8:20 p.m. and 9:20 p.m, Monday to Thursday on HPR-1.

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On air: Alex Hayashi & Shuo Li, Live from the Atherton

Tune in to Sunday's "HPR Hōʻike" to hear last season's Classical Music Series featuring Alex Hayas

hi and Shuo Li. Together, they performed oboe and bassoon duos by Asian and Asian American composers. Don't have a radio? Watch and listen to the performance here. April 12 at 1 p.m. on HPR-1