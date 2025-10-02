Live From the Atherton - Alex Hayashi and Shuo Li

Alex Hayashi (oboe) and Shuo Li (bassoon) performed in August 2025 as part of our multi-platform event series, "Live from the Atherton," recorded live in the Atherton Performing Arts Studio.

Together they performed oboe and bassoon duos by Asian and Asian American composers, a recital born from their shared desire to explore the intersection of their Asian heritage and classical music. Alex is a second-generation Japanese American, and Shuo has roots in China.

Program:

0:00 Nadiya - Reena Esmail

4:00 Day Flower - Chizuko Yoshida

8:00 Blush - Jean Ahn

12:00 Painting in Memory - Yuxin Ouyang

17:00 Three Bagatelles from China West - Chen Yi

20:00 Together in Silhouette - Yuxin Ouyang

28:00 Bucket Blues, from SCRUMDIDDLYUMPTIOUS - Michael-Thomas Foumai

30: 00 Neon Flicker - Takuma Itoh

Dr. Alex Hayashi is an oboist and personal trainer, currently teaching at the University of Hawaii as the Lecturer of Oboe and playing with the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra as Associate Principal Oboe. Dr. Hayashi is well-versed in large ensembles, chamber music, and solo venues on both oboe and English horn. He has been featured as guest soloist with ensembles including the West Point Band, the Rochester Symphony Orchestra (Rochester, MI) and the WMU Symphony Orchestra. Additionally, he has performed with ensembles around the country including the Arizona Musicfest Festival Orchestra, Detroit Opera Theatre, the Las Vegas Philharmonic, Detroit Chamber Winds and Strings, and Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra. Dr. Hayashi is also a certified personal trainer from the National Academy of Sports Medicine. He is working to combine music with fitness and specialize working with musicians to promote healthy lifestyles and injury prevention in the form of personal training.

Dr. Shuo Li is the acting associate principal and second bassoon with the Hawai’i Symphony Orchestra. She started her training on piano at the age of 5 and continued her musical passion on bassoon. Dr. Li has held acting tutti and leading positions with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, Atlanta Ballet Orchestra, and Alabama Symphony Orchestra. She toured China with the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra as acting principal bassoon in 2016. Dr. Li has been a guest bassoonist with the Florida Orchestra, Kansas City Symphony Orchestra, Alabama Symphony Orchestra, Minnesota Orchestra, and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. Dr. Li has participated in music festivals including National Repertory Orchestra, Tanglewood Music Center, Round Top Music Festival, and Colorado College Music Festival. As an active chamber music player, she performed with groups including the Spring Wind Quintet, Chamber Music Hawaii. Dr. Li holds a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of Kansas. She also received a Master of Music degree from Rice University and a Bachelor of Music degree from Oberlin College.

Social Media:

Alex Hayashi: https://www.instagram.com/ryutalex

Shuo Li: https://www.instagram.com/shellzbsn

Live From the Atherton is Hawai‘i Public Radio’s flagship multi-platform event series, featuring music performances and community gatherings at our Atherton Studio. Sponsored by HMSA HPR is here to serve the people of Hawai‘i through informing, inspiring and connecting, and Live From the Atherton is another way we are staying committed to our mission. hawaiipublicradio.org/atherton

LIVE FROM THE ATHERTON

Series Producer & Production: Ananddev Banerjee

Show Host: John Zak

Camera operation and live event video: Krystal Spear

HPR Staff: Kyla Herrmann, Barb Thacker, Sylvia Flores

Support HPR at Hawaiipublicradio.org #hawaiipublicradio #AlexHayashi #ShuoLi #LiveFromTheAtherton #MusicinHawaii