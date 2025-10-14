Live From the Atherton - Megan Conley

Megan Conley performed in August 2025, part of our multi-platform event series "Live from the Atherton," recorded live in the Atherton Performing Arts Studio. Sponsored by HMSA.

"Colors of the Harp"

This concert showcases the beauty and magic of the harp. The program features music ranging from Queen Lili'uokalani and Leilehua Lanzalotti to Claude Debussy and Brandee Younger, offering a unique demonstration of the range and variety of music for the harp. Many of the pieces performed draw inspiration from the beauty of the natural world.

0:00 Philip Glass: Excerpt, Fall of the House of Usher (1988)

4:04 Claude Debussy: First Arabesque (1891)

5:40 Germaine Tailleferre: Sonata for Harp, 1st MVT. (1953)

8:44 Michi Wiancko: Xerces Blue (2024)

11:26 Takuma Itoh: Koholā Sings (2021)

14:57 Liliʻuokalani, Arr. Lanzilotti: He Mele Lāhui Hawaiʻi (1866; Arr. 2023)

18:20 Leilehua Lanzilotti: Kai Uli (2018)

24:06 Marcel Tournier: Vers La Source Dans Le Bois (1922)

28:56 Lili Boulanger: Nocturne (1911)

31:45 Camille Saint-Saens: Fantaisie for Violin and Harp (1907)

45:36 Brandee Younger: Essence of Ruby (2023)

Megan Conley grew up in Austin, Texas, and began playing harp when she was five years old. By age 15 she had performed on the Grammy Award-winning album 'Los Super Seven.' She was awarded a Fulbright Grant to study music in Paris, France, and in 2012 she won First Place in the International Ima Hogg Concerto Competition. Megan was Principal Harpist of the Houston Symphony from 2015-2022. Since 2019 she has served as harpist of the NYC-based orchestra, The Knights, performing with them regularly at Carnegie Hall.

She has performed with the New York City Ballet, the Orchestra of St. Luke’s, the International Contemporary Ensemble, and the Bang On a Can All-Stars, and for the Broadway show The Fantasticks.

In 2021, Megan founded Ocean Music Action, a nonprofit that uses music to build community and promote action for ocean conservation.

In 2023, Megan was awarded a New Music USA Creator grant. She lives in Honolulu with her husband, bassist Shawn Conley, and their young son.

Website:

meganconleyharp.com

https://oceanmusicaction.org/home

Social Media:

https://www.instagram.com/meglevin

https://www.instagram.com/oceanmusicaction

________________________

Live From the Atherton is Hawai‘i Public Radio’s flagship multi-platform event series, featuring music performances and community gatherings at our Atherton Studio. Sponsored by HMSA

HPR is here to serve the people of Hawai‘i through informing, inspiring and connecting, and Live From the Atherton is another way we are staying committed to our mission.

hawaiipublicradio.org/atherton

LIVE FROM THE ATHERTON

Series Producer & Production: Ananddev Banerjee

Show Host: Craig DeSilva

Camera operation and live event video: Krystal Spear

HPR Staff: Kealiiloma Lanzilotti, Carolyn Hyman, Liberty Peralta

________________________

Support HPR at Hawaiipublicradio.org #hawaiipublicradio #MeganConley #LiveFromTheAtherton #MusicinHawaii