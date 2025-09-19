Live From the Atherton - Clara Kim

Violinist Clara Kim performed in August 2025 as part of our multi-platform event series "Live from the Atherton," recorded live in the Atherton Performing Arts Studio. In this intimate concert, she presents works by six composers, each inspired by a place that shaped their music.

“People and Places” presents the works of six composers, each inspired by a location that shaped their creation. From the trilling insects in the Thai countryside to the soulful landscapes of Iran and the serene shores of Hawaiʻi, this program honors the deeply personal connection between place and music. These compositions are woven from threads of heartache, longing, and wonder, and are expressions of the intersection between geography and experience.

Program:

0:00 The Wind Sings III by JunYi Chow

9:15 Shadow Drawing No. 5: Svalbard Fjords and Glaciers by Jessica Ackerley

16:04 ko’u inoa by Anne Leilehua Lanzilotti

24:49 Recollections by Rasam Soheilian

30:48 You are still here by Sarah Gibson

34:47 Second Nature for violin and electronics by Christopher Stark

Clara Kim is a violinist at the forefront of contemporary music, known for her expressive playing, bold programming, and deep collaborations with living composers. She has commissioned and premiered countless works by established, emerging, and student composers alike, with the support of organizations such as Chamber Music America, New Music USA, and the Koussevitzky Foundation. Clara’s significant appearances include performances at Carnegie Hall, Jordan Hall, Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall, and Merkin Hall. She is a recipient of the St. Botolph Club Foundation Artist Award and a first prize winner of the Cremona Solo Violin Competition, in addition to a first prize winner at the MPrize Chamber Arts and Concert Artists Guild Competitions as a member of the Argus Quartet.

Website: https://clarakimviolin.com

Live From the Atherton is Hawai‘i Public Radio’s flagship multi-platform event series, featuring music performances and community gatherings at our Atherton Studio. Sponsored by HMSA.

HPR is here to serve the people of Hawai‘i through informing, inspiring and connecting, and Live From the Atherton is another way we are staying committed to our mission.

LIVE FROM THE ATHERTON

Series Producer & Production: Ananddev Banerjee

Show Host: Craig DeSilva

Camera operation and live event video: Krystal Spear, Kamakahukilani Plunkett

HPR Staff: Dana Butler, Val Yee, Liberty Peralta

________________________