HPR Social Club: Join the fun with events for families!

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from HPR Communications & Digital Marketing Manager, Ashley Brown.

HPR’s Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

Ciao ciao!

I wish I could say I am fluent in Italian, but alas, I am not. A few practices were passed down growing up: food and music. I have always referred to myself as the Sauce Boss. While I can only cook Italian food (as of now), I can make any sauce taste delicious. I am known for my lasagna, and the sauce I make has been passed down for generations. Safe to say, it's a crowd pleaser.

My other Italian skill is vocal toning, a practice of singing known as Bel Canto Technique. It focuses on breath support, natural resonance, and pure tone production and is one of my favorite forms of active meditation.

And guess what? Festa Italiana Hawaiʻi is coming to Honolulu, June 5 and 6 in Kakaʻako! I am so excited to bring my son into the world of Italian food, music, and art.

A few other family-friendly events to share: my son's Tutu suggested we check out Cirque du Soleil ʻAuana. ʻAuana weaves Cirque du Soleil's world-renowned artistry together with the profound stories, or moʻolelo, of Hawaiʻi. Tickets are live now!

Last but not least: Free Movie Night on Queen's Beach in Waikīkī. Zootopia 2 is being featured on Saturday, May 30 at 4:30 p.m.! Cute, wholesome family fun with an absolutely breathtaking view. Bring your own seating and blankets!

Keep reading to see a few more hand-picked events taking place across the islands. If you have something you'd like to share with the HPR team, submit it to our community calendar.

Ci vediamo presto (see you soon),

Ashley

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week:

Please note: Event details may change. Check organizer or event websites for the most up-to-date information.

OʻAHU: COMMUNITY RIDE - Kalihi Aupuaʻa Ride

kkv.net Kalihi Ahupuaʻa Ride

Kalihi Aupuaʻa Ride

Kokua Kalihi Valley

3659 Kalihi St. in Honolulu

Saturday, May 30, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Bicycle riders of all ages are invited to join an eight-mile downhill bike ride from mauka to makai across the ahupuaʻa and community of Kalihi. Organized and led by local youth, the community ride highlights several "story stops" where participants learn about the cultural and historic significance of each place and its role in transforming the vibrant neighborhood of Kalihi over time. Participation is free for youth riders ages 7 - 17. $10 general admission rider, register online

OʻAHU: SUMMER SWAP - Free Market at Kaimukī Community Park

Free Market at Kaimukī Community Park

Kaimukī Community Park

3521 Waiʻalae Ave. in Kaimukī

Saturday, May 30, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Head to Kaimukī for the first Really Really Free Market of the summer. There's a lot of space with a lot to give at this free market, including services by community members who are providing their own resources. If you have a service to provide (for free), let the organizers know! Donation drop off accepts clothing, books, household items, toys and shoes from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Mud Hen Patio. Only bring it if you would be proud to give it to a friend! Free and open to all

Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra Society

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: PATRIOTIC POPS - Kamuela Philharmonic POPS! concert

Kamuela Philharmonic POPS! concert

Kahilu Theatre

67-1186 Lindsey Rd. in Waimea

Sunday, May 31, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Join Kamuela Philharmonic with a mix of musical selections to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States. Maestro Dollinger leads local musicians as they bring popular and poignant music to the stage. Enjoy selections from Hamilton, Duke Ellington, the Harry Potter Suite and much more that encapsulate many aspects of the American Story. $24 - 76, tickets available online

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: HISTORIC HARMONIES - Musicians of the Tenshō Embassy

Musicians of the Tenshō Embassy

Queen Emma Community Center

Highway 11 at Konawaena School Road in Kealakekua

Sunday, May 31, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Presented by Early Music Hawaii, the Boston-based Early Music ensemble Lyracle brings the story of four Japanese boys of noble birth who set sail from Nagasaki to Lisbon in the 16th century. With music as a key component in their mission, Lyracle honors the Japanese delegates' achievements through music and storytelling for the ensemble's first performances in Hawaiʻi. $35 general admission, students are $10 with ID, available online or at the door

MAUI: LOVELY LIMU - Lau Ke Aloha: Limu Love

Maui Nui Marine Resource Council Hand-collected limu, or marine algae, from Charley Young Beach in Kīhei.

Lau Ke Aloha: Limu Love

Makena Golf & Beach Club

5415 Makena Alanui in Kihei

Thursday, June 4, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Join local artisans to create art inspired by the native plant life of Maui and Honuaʻula at this free family-friendly gathering. Designed to connect more deeply with place through hands-on learning, this session celebrates and connects Maui residents with the work of Maui Nui Marine Resource Council and Hui o Ka Wai Ola. This month, celebrate all things limu! Free and open to all, advance online registration required

KAUAʻI: KŪPUNA CONNECTIONS - Legacy of Aloha 3rd Annual Charity Walk & Roll

Legacy of Aloha 3rd Annual Charity Walk & Roll

Lydgate Main Pavilion & Walkway

at Lydgate Beach Park on Nalu Rd. in Kapaʻa

Saturday, May 30, 8:45 a .m.

Nā Kūpuna O Kauaʻi Legacy of Aloha hosts their third annual Charity Walk & Roll. It's a fun-filled day of activities, music, and entertainment, including a Kanikapila Jam. Hear stories shared by local kūpuna while embracing the spirit of Aloha at this community gathering and resource fair. Proceeds support programs and events for the Kauaʻi kūpuna community. $5 keiki, $7 adults

On air: Live from the Atherton Author Series - Young Adult

On Sunday, May 31 at 1 p.m. on HPR-1, tune in to HPR Hōʻike for highlights from last season's Author Series events. Hear from Young Adult authors Lurline McGregor (pictured, left), discussing her book Between the Deep Blue Sea and Me, and Nikki Van De Car (pictured, right), sharing her writing process and inspiration behind The Invisible Wild.

Don't have a radio? Listen to HPR Hōʻike on our livestream or use the free HPR app.

Christina Sochor Trio Matinée

A few tickets remain for the Christina Sochor Trio's matinée performance on Saturday, May 30. Our Live from the Atherton Next Wave Jazz artists present ambitious

reimaginations of the soundtracks of Howl’s Moving Castle, Cowboy Bebop, Zelda, Animal Crossing, Super Mario, and many others.

Tickets are on sale now at hprtickets.org.⁠

Live from the Atherton is sponsored by HMSA.