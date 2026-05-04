Kamuela Philharmonic - POPS! concert (Kahilu Theatre)

A mix of musical selections to celebrate America 250 will be on tap for this year’s POPS! concert. Join Maestro Dollinger and the fabulous musicians of the Kamuela Philharmonic as they bring popular and poignant music to the Kahilu Theatre stage in an entertaining and riveting compilation of patriotic and entertaining American music; music that encapsulates many aspects of the American story, all coming together for our own America 250 celebration concert.

Music from Hamilton, Duke Ellington, the Harry Potter Suite, and much more!

Tickets at kamuelaphil.org