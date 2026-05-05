Lau Ke Aloha
Lau Ke Aloha
This free, family-friendly gathering invites our Maui community to create art inspired by the native plant life of Maui and Honuaʻula. Led by local Maui artisans, each hands-on session is centered around a unique native species. This gathering is designed to connect more deeply with place through hands-on learning and strengthen pilina with ʻāina in the Honuaʻula moku.
Date: June 4, 2026
Time: 4 pm - 6 pm
Event: Lau Ke Aloha
Location: Mākena Golf & Beach Club’s Hale Pili in Waipao, Honuaʻula
This is a free, family-friendly community event. The event is open to all Maui residents. Limited seating. Registration is required and can be made at makenainfo.com
Makena Golf & Beach Club
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Makena Golf & Beach Club
5415 Makena AlanuiKihei, Hawaii 96753