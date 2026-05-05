This free, family-friendly gathering invites our Maui community to create art inspired by the native plant life of Maui and Honuaʻula. Led by local Maui artisans, each hands-on session is centered around a unique native species. This gathering is designed to connect more deeply with place through hands-on learning and strengthen pilina with ʻāina in the Honuaʻula moku.

Date: June 4, 2026

Time: 4 pm - 6 pm

Event: Lau Ke Aloha

Location: Mākena Golf & Beach Club’s Hale Pili in Waipao, Honuaʻula

This is a free, family-friendly community event. The event is open to all Maui residents. Limited seating. Registration is required and can be made at makenainfo.com