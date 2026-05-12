Musicians of the Tenshō Embassy
Musicians of the Tenshō Embassy
The American ensemble Lyracle brings us the story of four Japanese boys of noble birth who set sail from Nagasaki to Lisbon. They were students at the Jesuit school in Kyūshū and were sent on a tour of Italy and Iberia as ambassadors of three Japanese daimyō who had converted to Christianity. Music was a key component in their mission, and the American Ensemble Lyracle has assembled a selection of music for voice and viols that they would have brought back to the Jesuit mission in Japan. Follow this fascinating story as they share with us that music and narrative for their first performances in Hawai‘i.
Queen Emma Community Center
General Seating $35 • Students with ID $10
03:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026
Event Supported By
Early Music Hawaii
info@earlymusichawaii.org
Artist Group Info
Lyracle
lyraclemusic@gmail.com
Queen Emma Community Center
Highway 11 at Konawaena School RoadKealakekua, Hawaii 96750
(808) 323-3429
christchurchhawaii@gmail.com