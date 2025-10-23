Documentary spotlights the legacy of Hawaiian women Buddhists

The documentary “Nā Wāhine Buda Kiakahi: The Legacy of Hawaiian Women Buddhists" recently sold out both of its screenings at the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival.

The film tells the story of Buddhism in Hawaiʻi — its history, present and future — through exploring the essential role that many women played in bringing Buddhism to the islands and elevating it through the generations.

The Conversation spoke with the director of the film, Eleni Gill Avendaño, along with Jon Matsuoka and Ana Schielzeth, two producers who worked with her to complete the project.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 23, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.