Documentary spotlights the legacy of Hawaiian women Buddhists

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published October 23, 2025 at 4:39 PM HST
"Nā Wāhine Buda Kiakahi: The Legacy of Hawaiian Women Buddhists," is a documentary film about the legacy of Hawaiian women Buddhists
Hawaiʻi International Film Festival
"Nā Wāhine Buda Kiakahi: The Legacy of Hawaiian Women Buddhists"

The documentary “Nā Wāhine Buda Kiakahi: The Legacy of Hawaiian Women Buddhists" recently sold out both of its screenings at the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival.

The film tells the story of Buddhism in Hawaiʻi — its history, present and future — through exploring the essential role that many women played in bringing Buddhism to the islands and elevating it through the generations.

The Conversation spoke with the director of the film, Eleni Gill Avendaño, along with Jon Matsuoka and Ana Schielzeth, two producers who worked with her to complete the project.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 23, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
The Conversation FilmEntertainmentHistoryReligionNative Hawaiian
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
