HPR Social Club: Live music + local gems

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from HPR Digital Content Producer, Sylvia Flores.

HPR’s Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

Aloha Social Club Readers,

There's a lot on the docket, as always, for happenings across the islands. As you know, I very much enjoy live music and live arts, so here are a few must-not-miss events to catch this week on Oʻahu.

Jazz Appreciation Month is coming to a close. Did you know? International Jazz Day is celebrated on April 30. Celebrate with Ohana Jazz Hawaii! Noel Okimoto brings musicians together tomorrow at Studio 909 at the Musicians' Association. He visited The Conversation earlier this week to talk about this monthly jazz event. Listen to his interview with Kevin Allen here. Can't make it tomorrow? Watch and listen Noel's past jazz performance, Live from the Atherton, here!

On May 1, the premiere of "Kamalehua: The Sheltering Tree" takes place at the Blaisdell Concert Hall. It's the first opera sung in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi to take the main stage. HPR's Cassie Ordonio stopped by the cast's rehearsal last week (Blythe Iakuinipuaʻokahana Kelsey (left), Tasha Hokuao Koontz (middle) and Leslie Louise Goldman (right) are pictured, above). Listen to Cassie's story about the opera here. If you're attending Friday's premiere, fellow Social Clubber Kyla will be there with HPR goodies and information, so please stop by our table (find us in the foyer) and say hello.

Hawaiʻi Public Radio staffers will also be out and about at the Honolulu Zoo on Sunday, May 3, for Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony's "ROARchestra Rally!" celebrating a youth day of music. A few of us will be volunteering at the event — if you see me, please say hi. The youth symphony has a full lineup featuring 500+ musicians from across the state, with concerts taking place throughout the day at multiple locations within the zoo.

As always, keep scrolling to see a few more hand-picked events taking place across Hawaiʻi. If you have an upcoming event you'd like to share, submit it to our community calendar. If you're looking for something to do in your neck of the woods, you can use the search filter in our community calendar to find events by date and by island.

Thanks again for supporting all things live and local,

Sylvia

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week:

Please note: Event details may change. Check organizer or event websites for the most up-to-date information.

National Book Foundation

OʻAHU: HOMAGE TO THE HOME - Language of Home

Language of Home

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa

Kuykendall 101 at UH Mānoa in Honolulu

Thursday, April 30, 6 p.m.

The National Book Foundation presents The Language of Home, featuring National Book Award–honored author Ingrid Rojas Contreras and Hawaiʻi Poet Laureate Lee A. Tonouchi with Kristiana Kahakauwila. The event will include readings and conversation on the relationship among family, migration, and art-making, an audience Q&A, and a book signing. Books will be available for sale, with thanks to University of Hawai'i Mānoa Bookstore. Free and open to all, RSVP online

OʻAHU: SO MANY STITCHES - Quilt Show: Hands Stitching Together

Quilt Show: Hands Stitching Together

Nā Lama Kukui Lifestyle & Design Center

560 N. Nimitz Hwy, 2nd floor in Honolulu

April 30 to May 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Hawaiʻi Quilt Guild welcomes all to this year's quilt show, "Hands Stitching Together." Highlights include works by featured artist Annette Ichiki and special guest Paokalani Quilt Group. On Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., stop by for keiki activities, quilt demonstrations and more. Free and open to all

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: SPRING SINGS - Big Island Singers Spring Concerts

Big Island Singers Spring Concerts

Friday, May 1, 7 p.m. at Church of the Holy Cross in Hilo

Sunday, May 2, 4 p.m. at First United Protestant Church in Hilo

Sunday, May 3, 4 p.m. at Center for Spiritual Living in Keaʻau

The Big Island Singers present "Poems, Prayers & Promises" celebrating art, faith and hope with performances across East Hawaiʻi Island throughout the weekend. Hear repertoire that spans from modern to madrigal, jazz to spiritual, conducted by Doug Albertson. Free and open to all, donations welcome

Kona Aloha Singers

Kona Aloha Singers - "Musical Blockbuster" Spring Concert

Aloha Theatre

79-7384 Mamalahoa Hwy in Kealakekua

Sunday, May 3, 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Enjoy a lovely afternoon of local music in West Hawaiʻi with the Kona Aloha Singers. From soaring orchestral themes to pop-culture anthems, this local community chorus will perform a curated "mixtape" of hits that bring the magic of the silver screen to life through harmony. $5 to $30, tickets available online

MAUI: LOVELY LEI DAY - Lei Day Heritage Festival with Hale Hōʻikeʻike

Lei Day Heritage Festival with Hale Hōʻikeʻike

The Bailey House

2375 A Main St. in Wailuku

Friday, May 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Celebrate the joy of spring at the annual Lei Day Heritage Festival event, hosted by the Maui Historical Society. This free ʻohana-friendly event features mele Hawaiʻi, hula and hands-on activities as the community comes together for a meaningful Lei Day filled with aloha, culture and history. Free and open to all

KAUAʻI: ISLAND WINDS - Kauaʻi Community College Wind Symphony & Kauaʻi Youth Honor Band 2026 Spring Concert

Kauaʻi Community College Wind Symphony & Kauaʻi Youth Honor Band 2026 Spring Concert

KCC Performing Arts Center

3-1901 Kaumualiʻi Hwy in Līhuʻe

Friday, May 1, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of music featuring the Kauaʻi Youth Honor Band, comprised of students from public school band programs on Kauaʻi, and the KCC Wind Symphony, the only concert band ensemble in the University of Hawaiʻi System. The evening's music will be led by special guest conductor, CW5 Curtis Hiyane. Free and open to all

Next Wave Jazz at the Atherton

Tickets are on sale now our Next Wave Jazz performance series.

On May 23, Lucas Utley Ensemble bridges generations through reimagined jazz standards and familiar tunes.

On May 30, Christina Sochor Trio debuts arrangements from Christina's upcoming studio album, Not a Phone in Sight.

These intimate Next Wave Jazz performances are primarily standing room, with a limited number of seats available on a first-come, first-served basis. Next Wave Jazz tickets are $15 and support featured local artists and help cover the station's program costs.

New exhibit pays homage to hula and the late Nālani Kanaka‘ole

Courtesy of Bishop Museum A new exhibit at Bishop Museum is called Ea Mai ʻEiwa: Patterns of Practice.

A new exhibit at Bishop Museum in Honolulu features Hilo artists whose work is rooted in hula and Native Hawaiian culture. “Ea Mai ‘Eiwa: Patterns of Practice” will showcase hula garments designed by the late kumu hula Nālani Kanaka‘ole and made by her students of Hālau o Kekuhi; sketches and rubylith artworks by her widow Sig Zane; a collection of family photos from the Kanaka‘ole family; and memorabilia and ephemera from the theatrical performance, “Holo Mai Pele.” Hear more from HPR's Cassie Ordonio

Share your input: Lei Day

The Conversation will be hosting a live call-in show looking at efforts to prop up local lei growers and support the islands' tradition of giving flowers this Lei Day. Our expert panel will be taking your calls live on May 1 at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Have a question or comment? Join the discussion by calling

1-877-941-3689 or leave a voicemail on the Talkback Line ahead of the show: 808-792-8217.