Live From The Atherton - Noel Okimoto
Recorded live in the Atherton Performing Arts Studio.
Song list:
0:00 Lethologica
12:48 Cachorra
19:02 Braying
27:55 Patina Ballerina
34:31 Cachorro
42:08 Karing Karing
51:22 Opuscule For Rowan
58:04 Longest Day
Noel Okimoto: Drummer, vibraphonist, percussionist, composer, educator from Honolulu. Retired from the Royal Hawaiian Band after 31 years. Currently hosting along with his wife Liane a monthly jazz performance at the Musicians’ Association of Hawaii Studio 909 called “Ohana Jazz Night” on the last Thursday of every month. Instructor with the Hawaii Youth Symphony Jazz program. After twenty years released his second solo album titled Hō`ihi.
Musicians:
Tommy James - Piano
Abe Lagrimas Jr. - Vibraphone & Ukulele
Dean Taba - Bass
Gustavo D'Amico - Saxophone
Live From the Atherton is Hawai‘i Public Radio’s flagship multi-platform event series, featuring music performances and community gatherings at our Atherton Studio. Sponsored by HMSA
HPR is here to serve the people of Hawai‘i through informing, inspiring and connecting, and Live From the Atherton is another way we are staying committed to our mission.
LIVE FROM THE ATHERTON - TEAM
Series Producer & Production: Ananddev Banerjee
Show Host: Charles Husson, Kelsea Armstrong
Camera operation and live event video: Krystal Spear
HPR Staff: Dana Butler, Val Yee, Belinda Lucas, Lani Lee, Sylvia Flores
