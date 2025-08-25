Live From The Atherton - Noel Okimoto

Recorded live in the Atherton Performing Arts Studio.

Song list:

0:00 Lethologica

12:48 Cachorra

19:02 Braying

27:55 Patina Ballerina

34:31 Cachorro

42:08 Karing Karing

51:22 Opuscule For Rowan

58:04 Longest Day

Noel Okimoto: Drummer, vibraphonist, percussionist, composer, educator from Honolulu. Retired from the Royal Hawaiian Band after 31 years. Currently hosting along with his wife Liane a monthly jazz performance at the Musicians’ Association of Hawaii Studio 909 called “Ohana Jazz Night” on the last Thursday of every month. Instructor with the Hawaii Youth Symphony Jazz program. After twenty years released his second solo album titled Hō`ihi.

Musicians:

Tommy James - Piano

Abe Lagrimas Jr. - Vibraphone & Ukulele

Dean Taba - Bass

Gustavo D'Amico - Saxophone

Live From the Atherton is Hawai‘i Public Radio’s flagship multi-platform event series, featuring music performances and community gatherings at our Atherton Studio. Sponsored by HMSA

HPR is here to serve the people of Hawai‘i through informing, inspiring and connecting, and Live From the Atherton is another way we are staying committed to our mission.

hawaiipublicradio.org/atherton

LIVE FROM THE ATHERTON - TEAM

Series Producer & Production: Ananddev Banerjee

Show Host: Charles Husson, Kelsea Armstrong

Camera operation and live event video: Krystal Spear

HPR Staff: Dana Butler, Val Yee, Belinda Lucas, Lani Lee, Sylvia Flores

