Lego? Let's go! Bishop Museum unveils new exhibit, brick by brick

Lego lovers can get their fix at Bishop Museum, where the new exhibit "Aloha Bricks '26: Stories of Hawaiʻi" is now open to the public.

The museum teamed up with the Hawaiʻi LEGO Users Group, also known as HILUG, to put together a crowd-pleasing show, complete with sculptures of a giant reef triggerfish, a towering 12-foot wave, and miniature state landmarks, like Aloha Tower and the Royal Hawaiian hotel.

The exhibit also features murals of over 50 middle and high school mascots.

HPR spoke with HILUG co-founder Roy Gal and Bishop Museum Director of Exhibits Brad Evans to learn more about how the museum came up with this “local style” Lego show.

Catherine Cruz / HPR A miniature Lego replica of the Hawaii Theatre.

The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information on the exhibit can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 19, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.