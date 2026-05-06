Maui's Seabury Hall Craft Fair celebrates 50 years of supporting student tuition

The Seabury Hall Craft Fair is celebrating its 50th year on Saturday in Upcountry Maui. It’s one of the island's longest-running events and raises money to support the school's tuition assistance program.



The fair features more than 100 of the top artisans and crafters from across the state, along with live music, food and keiki activities. About 5,000 people usually attend the event throughout the day.



“When I walk through craft fair, it really is a collection of the people of Maui. There's folks who come from across the island that have been coming for years,” said Kaimana Brummel, Seabury’s director of advancement and a graduate of the school. “It's a tradition. It marks times with family. You know, kids come young, and they grow up, and they come every year, and then they become parents, and they bring their kids. It really is a beautiful event in a beautiful setting surrounded by community members. I think having people come on to campus and build memories here was an important aspect of why we wanted to continue the tradition, and now we're at 50 years.”

When she was a student, Brummel herself was the recipient of financial aid supported by the craft fair, and she recalls the fair fondly.

“I worked lots of different booths. My mom chaired the rummage sale. My dad always ran parking and so I would come and be a full-day attendee worker. I ate so many shave ice and had my fill of chow fun,” she laughed. “And now I work at the school, and my kids attend the school, and my commitment and our community's commitment to fundraising for financial aid is stronger than ever.”

She said the event has raised over $4.2 million over the past 50 years, “allowing a Seabury Hall education to be accessible to so many kids across Maui.” The college preparatory school was founded in 1964.

The Craft Fair will be held on the Seabury campus in Upcountry Maui on Saturday, May 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, and children 12 and under are free. Free parking is available, and premium parking is $20.