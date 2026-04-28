New housing opportunity opens for Lahaina educators

Hawaiʻi educators have a new housing opportunity through a development under the state Department of Education.

The $20 million housing project, called Ke ʻAla Punia, includes 47 rental units for educators and staff.

Keith Hayashi, the HIDOE superintendent, said this is a crucial step to ensure teachers can afford to stay and work in the islands.

“We know that one of the biggest challenges facing our schools, especially on neighbor islands, is the cost and availability of housing,” Hayashi said.

“When educators struggle to find a place to live, it affects not only them, but also our students and our school communities," he said. "We’re helping to ensure continuity for our students so that they see familiar faces, trusted mentors, and caring adults who are here for the long term.”

The property sits between Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary and Lahainaluna High. The DOE said educators started moving in last month.

The rent for the units start at $1,469 per month for a one-bedroom unit and $1,733 for a two-bedroom unit. There are also subsidies available to make sure educators aren’t spending more than 30% of their household income on rent.