Maui residents help Moloka'i community after flooding 'without hesitation'

Shoveling mud, repairing roofs, transporting emergency supplies — those are just a few ways Maui residents have been helping their neighbor island of Moloka’i recover from flooding. Since the Kona low storms hit Moloka’i hard, Maui community members have been have been traveling by boat, bringing volunteer manpower, tools and a desire to return the aloha.

“It just feels like it's within us to continue to show that, like aloha spirit that we experienced after the fires, and it's such a beautiful thing,” Lahaina resident Blake Ramelb said.

He's made several trips to Moloka’i over the past month. Many of the Maui volunteers experienced flooding damage themselves, but are still happy to give back.

“How Moloka’i showed up for us in Lahaina — it wasn't even like the second thought for them, they were the first boats that we saw come over,” said Ramelb, recalling the aftermath of the 2023 wildfires in his community. “We saw what was happening over here, and without hesitation, I felt like there was just a call.”

Catherine Cluett Pactol/HPR

Shoveling mud is backbreaking work, but volunteers did it with a smile.

They cleared mud from the cars of Moloka’i kūpuna, dug out ditches to help prevent future flooding, and patched roof leaks that had left homes wet and moldy.

Moloka’i nonprofit Ho’aka Mana has helped guide volunteer groups. Executive Director Kanoelani Davis said proper protocol is important.

“If you're volunteering, make sure that you're volunteering with an organization that is hosting you,” she said. “Please do not come to island if you're just going to volunteer randomly, you need to be with somebody who is from Moloka’i that can put you in the right direction.”

Maui volunteers say they’re sensitive to the vulnerability of accepting help.

Adri Haia of Lahaina said she’s been there herself.

“Sometimes it's hard when people are shame, or like they don't want to ask for help,” she explained, taking a break from shoveling mud from a Moloka’i resident’s driveway. “And we learned after the fires, how much it did help us to receive the help from people.”

Davis said volunteers have been invaluable in helping Moloka’i residents who were hit hard by the flooding, and she’s grateful for the extra hands.

“I think there was this beautiful relationship that we have built, and they wanted to have this reciprocation after the fires,” Davis said.

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