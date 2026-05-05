Lole stand gives discarded muʻumuʻu new life

On a busy street corner in Hilo, Madilynn Toguchi’s small business is taking on a new form.

“So this one right here, you can tell by the bib,” she says, pointing to a slightly faded pinstriped dress. “This bib is definitely vintage.”

Toguchi is standing under a canopy on Manono Street, surrounded by racks of brightly colored clothing. She debuted Madilynn's Lole Stand as a pop-up during the Merrie Monarch Festival, setting up her shop less than a block from the main craft fair.

The 18-year-old Roosevelt High School graduate has been collecting vintage muʻumuʻu for two years, hoping to bring it new life.

“I would put this maybe in the '60s, maybe '50s even, just from the style of muʻu it is,” she says, referring again to the blue pinstriped dress.

Toguchi finds most of her dresses at thrift stores and swap meets and she and her mother make small repairs, using sewing skills passed down from her grandma. When she's not running a pop-up, she sells the items on Instagram.

“Our goal is to try to conserve these pieces,” she explained. “There are a lot of people that will throw away their muʻus when they see holes in them, or they decide they don't wear them anymore.”

Toguchi's collection frequently changes but it includes a selection of well-known designers. Manuhealiʻi, Kealopiko, and Simply Sisters are among her favorites.

The lole stand's prices vary depending on the item, brand, and its age. There's also a swap rack specifically for muʻumuʻu.

“So you can leave a piece for someone else to find and enjoy and then you can take home a piece that you can wear now and you can enjoy,” Toguchi said.

You can follow Toguhchi’s Instagram @Madilynns.lolestand to find out about upcoming pop-ups or to see what she's selling.