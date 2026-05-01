Past to present: May Day strung together through the decades

Hula, the fresh aromas of local flowers, and Hawaiian music can be found every day in Hawaiʻi — but especially today on May Day. If you grew up here on the islands, you know that May Day was spent performing the special hula you learned from your school's kumu, in front of family and friends.
Throughout the decades, many have celebrated May Day with a lei. The first lei contest was held on May 1, 1928, in the lobby of Bank of Hawaiʻi. Ever since that day, the traditions of May Day have continued. Take a glimpse into the past and into the present of the beloved local holiday: