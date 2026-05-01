Past to present: May Day strung together through the decades

Hula, the fresh aromas of local flowers, and Hawaiian music can be found every day in Hawaiʻi — but especially today on May Day. If you grew up here on the islands, you know that May Day was spent performing the special hula you learned from your school's kumu, in front of family and friends.

Throughout the decades, many have celebrated May Day with a lei. The first lei contest was held on May 1, 1928, in the lobby of Bank of Hawaiʻi. Ever since that day, the traditions of May Day have continued. Take a glimpse into the past and into the present of the beloved local holiday:

DAGS / Hawaiʻi State Archives Archival photo of Lei Day at Honolulu Hale.

Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR Students adorned in lei for May Day celebrations at Kualapuʻu Charter Conversion School, May 1, 2026.

DAGS / Hawaiʻi State Archives The traditions of May Day have spanned over centuries and continue till this day.

Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR Kualapu'u Charter Conversion School's May Day royal court, made up of students on May 1, 2026.

Hawaiʻi State Archives Lei sellers and customers on the waterfront, Steamer Day, Honolulu.

Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR Students at Kualapu'u Charter Conversion School on Moloka'i blow on the conch shell, or pū, to announce the arrival of royal court on May 1, 2026.

Hawaiʻi State Archive Keiki on May Day decades ago.

Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR Students at Kualapuʻu Charter Conversion School on Molokaʻi celebrate May Day on May 1, 2026.

Hawaiʻi State Archives A photographer takes photos of various lei on May Day.

Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR Kualapu'u Charter Conversion School's May Day royal court, performing hula and mele on May 1, 2026.

Hawaiʻi State Archives Archival photo of a May Day celebration.