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Past to present: May Day strung together through the decades

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cluett Pactol,
Tori DeJournettJinwook Lee
Published May 1, 2026 at 3:12 PM HST
Left: May Day celebrations from decades ago. Right: Students at Kualapu'u Charter Conversion School on Moloka'i perform a hula on May 1, 2026.
DAGS/ Hawaiʻi State Archives
/
Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR
Left: May Day celebrations from decades ago. Right: Students at Kualapu'u Charter Conversion School on Moloka'i perform a hula on May 1, 2026.

Hula, the fresh aromas of local flowers, and Hawaiian music can be found every day in Hawaiʻi — but especially today on May Day. If you grew up here on the islands, you know that May Day was spent performing the special hula you learned from your school's kumu, in front of family and friends.

Throughout the decades, many have celebrated May Day with a lei. The first lei contest was held on May 1, 1928, in the lobby of Bank of Hawaiʻi. Ever since that day, the traditions of May Day have continued. Take a glimpse into the past and into the present of the beloved local holiday:

Archival photo of Lei Day at City Hall.
DAGS / Hawaiʻi State Archives
Archival photo of Lei Day at Honolulu Hale.
Representatives from different islands hold court as part of the May Day celebrations at Kualapuʻu Charter Conversion School, May 1, 2026.
Catherine Cluett Pactol
/
HPR
Students adorned in lei for May Day celebrations at Kualapuʻu Charter Conversion School, May 1, 2026.
The traditions of May Day have spanned over centuries and continue till this day.
DAGS
/
Hawaiʻi State Archives
The traditions of May Day have spanned over centuries and continue till this day.
Kualapu'u Charter Conversion School's May Day royal court, made up of students on May 1, 2026.
Catherine Cluett Pactol
/
HPR
Kualapu'u Charter Conversion School's May Day royal court, made up of students on May 1, 2026.
Lei sellers and customers on the waterfront, Honolulu.
Hawaiʻi State Archives
Lei sellers and customers on the waterfront, Steamer Day, Honolulu.
Students at Kualapu'u Charter Conversion School on Moloka'i blow on the conch shell, or pū, to announce the arrival of royal court on May 1, 2026.
Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR
Students at Kualapu'u Charter Conversion School on Moloka'i blow on the conch shell, or pū, to announce the arrival of royal court on May 1, 2026.
Keiki on May Day decades ago.
Hawaiʻi State Archive
Keiki on May Day decades ago.
Students at Kualapuʻu Charter Conversion School on Molokaʻi celebrate May Day on May 1, 2026.
Catherine Cluett Pactol
/
HPR
Students at Kualapuʻu Charter Conversion School on Molokaʻi celebrate May Day on May 1, 2026.
A photographer takes photos of the various leis on May Day.
Hawaiʻi State Archives
A photographer takes photos of various lei on May Day.
Kualapu'u Charter Conversion School's May Day royal court, performing hula and mele on May 1, 2026.
Catherine Cluett Pactol
/
HPR
Kualapu'u Charter Conversion School's May Day royal court, performing hula and mele on May 1, 2026.
Archival photo of a May Day celebration.
Hawaiʻi State Archives
Archival photo of a May Day celebration.
Students and kumu hula at Kualapu'u Charter Conversion School on Moloka'i celebrate May Day today, with hula and mele on May 1, 2026.
Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR
Students and kumu at Kualapu'u Charter Conversion School on Moloka'i celebrate May Day today, with hula and mele on May 1, 2026.

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Local News Native HawaiianHistoryMolokaʻiHawaiʻi State Archives
Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is Hawaiʻi Public Radio’s Senior Reporter for Maui Nui. Contact her at cpactol@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cluett Pactol
Tori DeJournett
Tori DeJournett is a digital news producer for Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
See stories by Tori DeJournett
Jinwook Lee
Jinwook Lee is an HPR digital news producer.
See stories by Jinwook Lee
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