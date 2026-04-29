'Hula allows you to transcend': Why more men dance at Merrie Monarch

The Merrie Monarch Festival was created in 1963 to help boost business to Hawaiʻi Island. In 1971, during the Hawaiian renaissance, the festival created a hula competition. But at the time, women were only allowed to perform.

Men were able to participate five years later, after the festival grew in popularity. And so did interest from men wanting to dance hula.

Robert Cazimero is a kumu hula of Hālau Nā Kamalei o Līlīlehua. He created one of the first male hula hālau and was part of the first lineup of kāne at Merrie Monarch.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.