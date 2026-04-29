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'Hula allows you to transcend': Why more men dance at Merrie Monarch

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published April 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM HST
Hālau O Kekuhi at Merrie Monarch's Ho‘ike night on April 8, 2026.
Tracey Niimi
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Merrie Monarch
Hālau O Kekuhi at Merrie Monarch's Ho‘ike night on April 8, 2026.

The Merrie Monarch Festival was created in 1963 to help boost business to Hawaiʻi Island. In 1971, during the Hawaiian renaissance, the festival created a hula competition. But at the time, women were only allowed to perform.

Men were able to participate five years later, after the festival grew in popularity. And so did interest from men wanting to dance hula.

Robert Cazimero is a kumu hula of Hālau Nā Kamalei o Līlīlehua. He created one of the first male hula hālau and was part of the first lineup of kāne at Merrie Monarch.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.
Tags
Local News Native HawaiianMerrie Monarch FestivalHulaHawaiʻi IslandHistory
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
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