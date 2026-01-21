HPR Social Club: Your third space awaits
Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to se what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.
This week, we hear from Kyla Herrmann, HPR's On-Air Campaign & Community Events Producer.
HPR’s Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.
Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!
Hey hi hello, Social Clubbers!
Take a peek in my brain and you'll find that I am always thinking about third spaces... those places that aren’t work or home but a zone where community consistently forms anyway. They're where we stumble into connection, where creativity feels less transactional, where we remember we don’t have to do everything alone. So when I say I’m excited about what’s coming up, I mean it!
This weekend, Jan. 24 and 25, will be the Ridge Hirano: Poi Dog Art Mart at 3rd Space Honolulu inside Harbors Vintage (see inset image of flyer). From noon to 4 p.m. both days, the shop will be filled with work from local artists from across Oʻahu who are making beautiful, thoughtful things and doing so with care. There's no entry fee, just an open invitation to browse, chat, and support artists who deserve it now more than ever. Come for the art, stay for the feeling of being in a room where creativity is the point. This could be a good introduction to this place. There are lots of reasons to return to this venue — they host open mics, concerts and more!
Since we’re already talking about finding good community, I want to give a heads-up on the Kauaʻi Pride Book Club next week. It meets every fourth Wednesday of the month at Hale Līhuʻe (4286 Rice St.), and their first gathering of 2026 is Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m. This month, the book is "The Emperor of Gladness" (pictured) by Ocean Vuong, so yes, start reading! I love book clubs not just because of the books, but because they give us a reason to slow down together, to sit with language, talk about what moved us, OR hear about how someone else interpreted something in a way that my brain wouldn't have. If you've been looking for a gentle way to build community this year, this might be it.
A theme we can step into for 2026 is: support artists, gather when you can, read something beautiful, and say yes to spaces that feel welcoming.
Keep scrolling for more curated events below. If you have something you'd like to share with the HPR team, submit it to our community calendar. We might feature it in a future newsletter.
Cheers,
Kyla
HPR Social Club Picks of the Week
SCIENCE TAKES FLIGHT: Astronaut Ellison Onizuka Science Day
Astronaut Ellison Onizuka Science Day
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo
200 W. Kawili St. in Hilo
Hawaiʻi Island
Saturday, Jan. 24, 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Astronaut Ellison Onizuka Science Day returns to Hawaiʻi Island with a full day of hands-on science, technology and exploration for students and families. Enjoy workshops for grades 3 to 2, interactive booths, robotics competitions and opening and closing assemblies featuring an astronaut and Hawaiʻi-based scientists. Free to attend; registration required for workshops
THREE KINGS, BIG JOY: Feliz Día de Los Reyes
Feliz Día de Los Reyes
Wahiawa Middle School
275 Rose St. in Wahiawā
Oʻahu
Saturday, Jan. 24, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Celebrate Three Kings Day with a joyful, family-friendly festival hosted by the Puerto Rican Heritage Society of Hawaiʻi. Enjoy a traditional Three Kings Procession, live music, dance performances, kids activities, local food vendors and artisan booths throughout the day. Free and open to all
INCHING IN ʻĀINA: Hoʻokahua Hou Workshop: Kāhuli
Hoʻokahua Hou Workshop: Kāhuli
Kealakekua Mountain Reserve (meet at Hiki Ola office)
81-958 Halekʻi St. in Kealakekua
Hawaiʻi Island
Saturday, Jan. 24, 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Hoʻokahua Hou, meaning “to reestablish the foundation,” is an immersive, land-based workshop focused on Native Hawaiian cultural identity, environmental stewardship, and community healing. Learn about precious endemic kāhuli (land snails) alongside Danya Weber of Laulima Nature Center and Brendan Wang of DOFAW in the native forests of Kealakekua. Suggested donation: $10 adults, $5 keiki (10+); registration required, limited to 25 participants
SLOW GROOVE, DEEP FLOW: The Art of Slow: Delicious Downtempo Music & Dance
The Art of Slow: Delicious Downtempo Music & Dance
Maui Yoga Shala
381 Baldwin Ave. in Paia
Maui
Saturday, Jan. 24, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Unwind and move into connection with a downtempo dance experience led by DJ Boogiemeister, with an opening grounding introduction by Jada Sun. Expect global bass, yogitronica, and space for slow-motion contact, free-form movement, or simply sinking into the music. $20 admission - sign up online; local charity fundraiser
TRUTH & IDENTITY: Talk Story with Dr. Kim Tallbear:Pretendians & Self-Indigenization
Talk Story with Dr. Kim Tallbear: Pretendians & Self-Indigenization
UH Mānoa Campus - Native Hawaiian Student Services
2600 Campus Road, QLCSS in Honolulu
Oʻahu
Wednesday, Jan. 28, 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Join Dr. Kim TallBear for an important talk story examining pretendians and self-indigenization, and the impacts these practices have on Indigenous communities. This lunchtime conversation creates space for learning, reflection and accountability in a respectful setting. Free and open to all; preregistration required for lunch
Live from the Atherton: Dr. Jon Osorio
Recorded live from the Atherton, author, musician, and University of Hawaii professor Dr. Jonathan Osorio joined us for a night of songs and stories in March 2025. His presentation of "Intimacies: Poetics of a People Beloved" describes the significance of mele to the lives of Hawaiians and to their continuity as a people. Listen on demand
Enter the Tiny Desk Contest
Got a big dream of playing NPR's Tiny Desk? Enter the 2026 Tiny Desk Contest! When you enter, you join a nationwide community of music-makers and creators. Enter now or nominate a friend through 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 9, 2026. Learn more and see official rules: npr.org/tinydeskcontest
View Hawaiʻi's entries here.
In case you missed it
A panel of immigration experts took your calls on on immigration in the islands last week on "The Conversation." Hear the discussion — Listen on demand