HPR Social Club: Your third space awaits

Kyla Herrmann, HPR's On-Air Campaign & Community Events Producer.

Hey hi hello, Social Clubbers!

Take a peek in my brain and you'll find that I am always thinking about third spaces... those places that aren’t work or home but a zone where community consistently forms anyway. They're where we stumble into connection, where creativity feels less transactional, where we remember we don’t have to do everything alone. So when I say I’m excited about what’s coming up, I mean it!

This weekend, Jan. 24 and 25, will be the Ridge Hirano: Poi Dog Art Mart at 3rd Space Honolulu inside Harbors Vintage (see inset image of flyer). From noon to 4 p.m. both days, the shop will be filled with work from local artists from across Oʻahu who are making beautiful, thoughtful things and doing so with care. There's no entry fee, just an open invitation to browse, chat, and support artists who deserve it now more than ever. Come for the art, stay for the feeling of being in a room where creativity is the point. This could be a good introduction to this place. There are lots of reasons to return to this venue — they host open mics, concerts and more!

Penguin Press

Since we’re already talking about finding good community, I want to give a heads-up on the Kauaʻi Pride Book Club next week. It meets every fourth Wednesday of the month at Hale Līhuʻe (4286 Rice St.), and their first gathering of 2026 is Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m. This month, the book is "The Emperor of Gladness" (pictured) by Ocean Vuong, so yes, start reading! I love book clubs not just because of the books, but because they give us a reason to slow down together, to sit with language, talk about what moved us, OR hear about how someone else interpreted something in a way that my brain wouldn't have. If you've been looking for a gentle way to build community this year, this might be it.

A theme we can step into for 2026 is: support artists, gather when you can , read something beautiful, and say yes to spaces that feel welcoming.

Cheers,

Kyla

NASA/ESA / ESA/Hubble The Space Shuttle Discovery's Cargo Bay and Crew Module, and the Earth's horizon are reflected in the helmet visor of one of the space walking astronauts on STS-103.

University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo

200 W. Kawili St. in Hilo

Hawaiʻi Island

Saturday, Jan. 24, 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Astronaut Ellison Onizuka Science Day returns to Hawaiʻi Island with a full day of hands-on science, technology and exploration for students and families. Enjoy workshops for grades 3 to 2, interactive booths, robotics competitions and opening and closing assemblies featuring an astronaut and Hawaiʻi-based scientists. Free to attend; registration required for workshops

Wahiawa Middle School

275 Rose St. in Wahiawā

Oʻahu

Saturday, Jan. 24, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Celebrate Three Kings Day with a joyful, family-friendly festival hosted by the Puerto Rican Heritage Society of Hawaiʻi. Enjoy a traditional Three Kings Procession, live music, dance performances, kids activities, local food vendors and artisan booths throughout the day. Free and open to all

Catherine Cruz / HPR Snails in the Department of Land and Natural Resources' lab.

Kealakekua Mountain Reserve (meet at Hiki Ola office)

81-958 Halekʻi St. in Kealakekua

Hawaiʻi Island

Saturday, Jan. 24, 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Hoʻokahua Hou, meaning “to reestablish the foundation,” is an immersive, land-based workshop focused on Native Hawaiian cultural identity, environmental stewardship, and community healing. Learn about precious endemic kāhuli (land snails) alongside Danya Weber of Laulima Nature Center and Brendan Wang of DOFAW in the native forests of Kealakekua. Suggested donation: $10 adults, $5 keiki (10+); registration required, limited to 25 participants

The Art of Slow: Delicious Downtempo Music & Dance

Maui Yoga Shala

381 Baldwin Ave. in Paia

Maui

Saturday, Jan. 24, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Unwind and move into connection with a downtempo dance experience led by DJ Boogiemeister, with an opening grounding introduction by Jada Sun. Expect global bass, yogitronica, and space for slow-motion contact, free-form movement, or simply sinking into the music. $20 admission - sign up online; local charity fundraiser

Talk Story with Dr. Kim Tallbear: Pretendians & Self-Indigenization

UH Mānoa Campus - Native Hawaiian Student Services

2600 Campus Road, QLCSS in Honolulu

Oʻahu

Wednesday, Jan. 28, 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Join Dr. Kim TallBear for an important talk story examining pretendians and self-indigenization, and the impacts these practices have on Indigenous communities. This lunchtime conversation creates space for learning, reflection and accountability in a respectful setting. Free and open to all; preregistration required for lunch

HPR Jon Osorio invites Live from the Atherton audience members to unite in song during HPR's inaugural author series event. (March 13, 2025)

