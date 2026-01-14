© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: A call-in on ICE in Hawaiʻi

By Yunji De Nies
Published January 14, 2026 at 8:39 AM HST
FILE - A federal agent wears a badge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement outside an immigration courtroom at the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in New York, Tuesday, June 10, 2025.
Yuki Iwamura
/
AP
FILE - A federal agent wears a badge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement outside an immigration courtroom at the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in New York, Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Today, a panel of immigration experts on The Conversation will be taking listeners' calls. Our guests include:

  • Rep. Della Au Bellati, Hawaiʻi State Representative for District 26
  • Liza Ryan Gill, Executive Director, Hawaiʻi Coalition for Immigration Rights
  • Kevin Block, Maui immigration attorney and ACLU Hawaiʻi Board of Directors member

Have a question or comment on immigration in the islands or recent federal enforcement actions? Send a note to talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org or leave a voicemail at 808-792-8217.

The Conversation Immigration
