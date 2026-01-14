The Conversation: A call-in on ICE in Hawaiʻi

Today, a panel of immigration experts on The Conversation will be taking listeners' calls. Our guests include:



Rep. Della Au Bellati, Hawaiʻi State Representative for District 26

Liza Ryan Gill, Executive Director, Hawaiʻi Coalition for Immigration Rights

Kevin Block, Maui immigration attorney and ACLU Hawaiʻi Board of Directors member

Have a question or comment on immigration in the islands or recent federal enforcement actions? Send a note to talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org or leave a voicemail at 808-792-8217.