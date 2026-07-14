The Conversation: Makaha Mangoes; A look at Liquefied Natural Gas
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Mark Suiso, of Makaha Mangoes, shares tips on mango farming and explains why mango season is late this year
- Honolulu Civil Beat’s Madeleine Valera investigates former Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke’s alleged campaign finance violations | Full Story
- HPR and Canary Media team up to report on the debate around Liquefied Natural Gas, and whether it will power Hawaiʻi’s future
- Naoto Ueno, Director of the University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Center, shares information about a new cancer center in Hawaiʻi and its aim of developing more on-island cancer treatment