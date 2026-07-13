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The Conversation

The Conversation: Chief Elections Officer Scott Nago; Record-breaking solo row

By Robbie Dingeman, Tori DeJournett
Published July 13, 2026 at 11:42 AM HST
Solo rower Kelsey Pfendler celebrates her voyage from California to Hawaiʻi as she pulls into the Ala Wai Boat Harbor in Honolulu on July 3rd, 2026.
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Solo rower Kelsey Pfendler celebrates her voyage from California to Hawaiʻi as she pulls into the Ala Wai Boat Harbor in Honolulu on July 3rd, 2026.
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  • HPR’s Cassie Ordonio reports on the copyright issues plaguing local artists on Instagram 
  • Rower and social media sensation Kelsey Pfendler talks with HPR to celebrate her record-breaking solo rowing voyage from California 
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Tori DeJournett
Tori DeJournett is a digital news producer for Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
See stories by Tori DeJournett
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