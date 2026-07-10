The Conversation: A hana hou show on planes, trains, and automobiles
Today on The Conversation, we bring you a multi-modal show exploring the history of travel and transportation.
- Historian Jeff Livingston shares the story of a recently restored WWI-era boxcar | Full Story (Feb. 2025)
- RC Drift Team Saiko co-founder Roy Urata on the subculture of remote control car drifting | Full Story (July 2025)
- 98-year-old Gilbert Hicks, Hawaiian Airlines' oldest-living former pilot, tells tales from his career with the local carrier | Full Story (May 2026)