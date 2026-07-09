The Conversation: Super Typhoon Bavi strikes Rota; New Driver’s License
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Thomas Mangloña II, a journalist from the island of Rota in the CNMI, shares his firsthand account of the destruction on Rota after it was struck directly by Super Typhoon Bavi
- HPR’s Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on a new University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization, or UHERO, report on solar energy — and why it was retracted
- Hawaiʻi golf industry leaders discuss the launch of a new golf campaign, “Play Hawaiʻi Golf,” that’s designed to promote golfing across the Hawaiian islands
- Hawaiʻi locals and city officials share their thoughts on the new Driver’s License redesign
- HPR’s Derrick Malama and DW Gibson promote the newest podcast to hit Hawaiʻi’s airwaves: Kanakapila Vintage, a retrospective on the best interviews from Kanakapila Sunday’s archives