The Conversation: New UH Chancellor; Street psychiatry
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Vassilis Syrmos, the new Chancellor of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, speaks with HPR about his career in higher education and his ambitions for his new role
- Honolulu Civil Beat’s Blaze Lovell reports on an ongoing legal battle unfolding within the Office of Hawaiian Affairs | Full Story
- Honolulu street psychiatrist Chad Koyanagi shares his story as a mental health professional helping those suffering on the streets
- A Hana Hou on Maui attorney and writer Lance Collins and the Ilokano-language series "All the Things I Leave You (Patawid)," which debuted at NewFest: The New York Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, & Transgender Film Festival | Full Story