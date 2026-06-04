The Conversation: Gov. Josh Green’s veto list; Wildfire resilience
- Governor Josh Green discusses the past legislative session, what he plans to veto, and the potential of switching Hawaiʻi liquefied natural gas
- HPR’s Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the 6.0 earthquake that rocked South Kona on Hawaiʻi Island, and why it caught the island off guard
- UC Santa Barbara researcher Cat Fong discusses the link between evacuation routes and wildfire deaths, and how the Wildfire Resilience Index she co-developed can help
- HPR’s DW Gibson shares more stories and testimonials given by Kapolei High School students in the days leading up to their graduation