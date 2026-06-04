© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Gov. Josh Green’s veto list; Wildfire resilience

By Bill Dorman,
Maddie BenderDW Gibson
Published June 4, 2026 at 11:32 AM HST
Governor Josh Green speaks at the Hurricane Awareness and Preparedness Month News Conference. (May 21 2026)
Office of Gov. Josh Green
Governor Josh Green speaks at the Hurricane Awareness and Preparedness Month News Conference. (May 21 2026)

  • Governor Josh Green discusses the past legislative session, what he plans to veto, and the potential of switching Hawaiʻi liquefied natural gas
  • HPR’s Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the 6.0 earthquake that rocked South Kona on Hawaiʻi Island, and why it caught the island off guard  
  • UC Santa Barbara researcher Cat Fong discusses the link between evacuation routes and wildfire deaths, and how the Wildfire Resilience Index she co-developed can help 
  • HPR’s DW Gibson shares more stories and testimonials given by Kapolei High School students in the days leading up to their graduation
Tags
The Conversation Josh GreenEarthquakeWildfiresEducation
Stay Connected
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman is the executive editor and senior vice president of news. He first joined HPR in 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
More Episodes