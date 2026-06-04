'I actually made it:' Here's how Kapolei High seniors are feeling after graduation

High school graduations are a little different here on the islands. Air horns, chee hoos, hugs, tears, and the aromas of stacks and stacks of lei on various graduates fill ceremonies across Hawaiʻi.

As part of a special project, seniors at Kapolei High School were asked to maintain an audio journal documenting their thoughts during the weeks before and after graduation festivities. Hereʻs what the now graduates had to say:

Faith Antonio Listen • 0:19

“I'm really kind of stressed out, like I'm excited, don't get me wrong. But on Thursday, when I got my nurse ad certificate, I started crying because it said in that, wow, it was my last day of school, and then I might not see these people after graduation," said Kapolei senior Faith Antonio.

Justice Kailikea-Jones Listen • 0:25

“This, this is it. This is the end. Life hits, things are gonna start changing, friends are going be around as people are usually used to them being like every weekday. Obviously, more free time for the seniors that are graduating, getting jobs, going for sports, going to college. Yeah, that's pretty much it. I mean, senior life is life's gonna hit pretty hard soon, crazy. Whoa," said Kapolei senior Justice Kailikea-Jones.

Israel Alvarez Giron Listen • 0:26

“This is the week after graduation, so a lot's happening. Family's been coming over, and you know, giving praises, putting leis on me, which is pretty cool, and just talks about the future. I've already had plans to take an internship on the mainland, so I fly out in two weeks. There isn't much I'd say I wish I would have done more, other than maybe learn to dance," said Kapolei senior Israel Alvarez Giron.

Ivy Cookie Listen • 0:31

“Seeing all my family crying and sad, it was really nice to know that they all loved me enough to come and see me and support me, and it was really wonderful. So, as graduation has happened, I honestly still feel the same. I still feel like I have school tomorrow. I still feel like I have assignments due like nothing has changed. And I know it'll help me soon, but right now that's what it feels like. It feels like I'm still going to school, that I still gotta pack my bag and pack my lunch for the next day. It's really weird," said Kapolei senior Ivy Cookie.

Ezekiel Kimo Gonzales Listen • 0:33

"On Friday, we graduated, and that was probably one of the best days of my life. One thing about my week that was really challenging for me was leaving, saying goodbye to a lot of people, and getting ready for all the new challenges that are coming my way. Knowing that I'm going to grow up and become an adult, and have to care about more than just myself and my friends. And I'm going to have to think about my actions, how it's going to affect me, my peers, my friends, my family, everybody that's really around me, and it really scares me," said Kapolei senior Ezekiel Kimo Gonzales.

Nalupio Ledward Listen • 0:35

“I'm recording this literally right after my graduation. It was incredible, you know. We spent the whole week preparing for it and practicing, and then rehearsing the formations and the songs we were going to do. And I think I think it did a good job with our songs and stuff, and you know, it was just, it was so incredible to see everybody, man. And we end the leing ceremony, dude. I have so many leis that I got to give out, so many. I feel so good, bro," said Kapolei senior Nalupio Ledward.

Kyra Lee Matsumoto Listen • 0:36

“I was beyond happy, I was beyond blessed, because not only was I able to graduate my class and be celebrated about my graduation, I actually made it, you know, I didn't think I'd make it. I didn't think I'd be alive to walk the stage. I didn't think I'd be healthy enough to walk the stage and graduate with my class. I beat all the odds, I beat cancer. I graduated, and I became valedictorian on top of two honors. Let's go, Hurricanes," said Kapolei senior Kyra Lee Matsumoto.

This segment is part 2 of a two-part series highlighting experiences, emotions and thoughts of Kapolei High School seniors during the final weeks leading up to graduation. Click here for part one.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 4, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Tori DeJournett adapted this story for the web.