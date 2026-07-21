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The Conversation

The Conversation: Guam Red Cross; Kauaʻi’s native birds

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderKevin Allen
Published July 21, 2026 at 11:15 AM HST
A Hawaiian honeycreeper
Hayataro Sakitsu
/
DLNR
A Hawaiian honeycreeper.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

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The Conversation GuamNorthern Mariana IslandsTyphoonNative BirdsKauaʻiVaping
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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