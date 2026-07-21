The Conversation: Guam Red Cross; Kauaʻi’s native birds

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Ken Quintanilla, executive director of the Guam Red Cross, delivers recovery updates two weeks after Super Typhoon Bavi impacted the islands of the Western Pacific

Honolulu Civil Beat’s Ben Angarone reports on the latest attempt to tax empty housing units | Full Story

Dr. Lisa “Cali” Crampton, of the Kauaʻi Forest Bird Recovery Project, and Justin Hite, of the Department of Land and Natural Resources, sound the alarm on the decline of Kauaʻi’s native birds

Local residents react to the state’s disposable vape ban, and Rep. Scot Matayoshi explains why he pushed for the recent law