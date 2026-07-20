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The Conversation

The Conversation: Ethics Commission gets new director; Irish pub gets new owner

By Robbie Dingeman, Kevin Allen
Published July 20, 2026 at 11:02 AM HST
The Irish Rose Saloon, located on the edge of Waikīkī in Honolulu. (July 20, 2027)
HPR
The Irish Rose Saloon, located on the edge of Waikīkī in Honolulu. (July 20, 2027)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR’s Savannah Harriman-Pote explains what JERA’s offer to potentially power Oʻahu with liquefied natural gas means for the islands 
  • Sandy Ma discusses her new title as Executive Director and Legal Counsel for the Honolulu Ethics Commission, and why the watchdog role is so important
  • The Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Kevin Knodell reports on this year’s RIMPAC military exercises and why they’re putting a greater emphasis on tech | Full Story
  • Business owner Bill Comerford reflects on a lifetime of owning Irish pubs all across Oʻahu and makes his Irish exit as he sells beloved live-music bar Anna O'Brien's to a new owner
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Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at <a href="mailto:kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org">kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org</a>.
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