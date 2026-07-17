The Conversation: Diplomatic ties to Australia; Volcano Minute
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Australia’s Consul-General in Honolulu Greg Wilcock discusses the regional security ties between Australia and Hawaiʻi and Australia’s diplomatic relations across the Pacific Islands
- Nearly three years after wildfires devastated Maui, HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on “Lahaina Homecoming,” a three-day event marking the occasion
- Surfer Kaliko Kahoonei stars in a new short film, “Haagua,” about surfing and Indigenous knowledge of the ocean, screening at the Honolulu Surf Film Festival
- Katie Mulliken, geologist at the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, presents “Volcano Minute,” a new way to keep track of Hawaiʻi’s volcanoes