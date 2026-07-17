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The Conversation

The Conversation: Diplomatic ties to Australia; Volcano Minute

By Bill Dorman,
Addis Belay
Published July 17, 2026 at 11:57 AM HST
In this webcam image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, an eruption takes place on the summit of the Kīlauea volcano Wednesday June 7, 2023.
AP
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U.S. Geological Survey
In this webcam image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, an eruption takes place on the summit of the Kīlauea volcano Wednesday June 7, 2023.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Australia’s Consul-General in Honolulu Greg Wilcock discusses the regional security ties between Australia and Hawaiʻi and Australia’s diplomatic relations across the Pacific Islands
  • Nearly three years after wildfires devastated Maui, HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on “Lahaina Homecoming,” a three-day event marking the occasion 
  • Surfer Kaliko Kahoonei stars in a new short film, “Haagua,” about surfing and Indigenous knowledge of the ocean, screening at the Honolulu Surf Film Festival
  • Katie Mulliken, geologist at the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, presents “Volcano Minute,” a new way to keep track of Hawaiʻi’s volcanoes
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The Conversation Australia2023 Maui firesMauiSurfingFilmHawaiian Volcano Observatoryvolcano
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Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman is the executive editor and senior vice president of news. He first joined HPR in 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
Addis Belay
Addis Belay is the 2026 Society of Professional Journalists Intern for The Conversation at Hawai’i Public Radio. Contact her at abelay@hawaiipublicradio.org
See stories by Addis Belay
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