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The Conversation

The Conversation: A call-in on Hawaiʻi's media landscape

By Yunji De Nies
Published July 15, 2026 at 8:54 AM HST
Local and national newspapers with a phone in the center with the Twitter, X, logo
Krista Rados
/
HPR

Today, a panel of media experts on The Conversation will be taking listeners' calls. Our guests include:

Have a question or comment on Hawaiʻi's media landscape? Send a note to talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org or leave a voicemail at 808-792-8217.

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